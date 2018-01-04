“Journey,” watercolor with mixed media by Shannon Bickford, one of the pieces highlighted this month at Gallery 25.
“Journey,” watercolor with mixed media by Shannon Bickford, one of the pieces highlighted this month at Gallery 25. Special to The Bee
“Journey,” watercolor with mixed media by Shannon Bickford, one of the pieces highlighted this month at Gallery 25. Special to The Bee

Entertainment

Five Things To Do Today, Thursday, Jan. 4 | Jane Austen, ArtHop & wrestling

January 04, 2018 02:00 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Thursday, Jan. 4

Event: Sense and Sensibility

It’s opening night for Jane Austen’s tale of two sisters who experience love, romance and heartbreak after their father dies. Performances continue through Feb. 25. 2nd Space Theatre, 928 E. Olive Ave., 559-266-0660, www.2ndspacetheatre.com, $18-$20.

7:30 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Music: Groovefest

Featuring the music of Raizin’ Kane and Soundwave with Thalia Rose. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $8.

8:30 p.m.

Event: Arts & Hops

It’s ArtHop tonight and that means another installment of hoppy beer, an art show featuring artist Amanda Angle, music by Native Earthian and food from Burgers and More. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1983190161708589.

4-11 p.m.

Event: Men’s wrestling

The Fresno State Bulldogs host Cal Poly. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.gobulldogs.com, $10.

7 p.m.

Event: Gallery 25

January’s exhibit is titled “Renovare” and features gallery members presenting their work that embodies a new beginning for the new year. The gallery is open Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Jan. 27 and is located in the M Street Arts Complex, 1419 M St, Fresno, 559-264-4092, gallery25.org.

5-8 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Magic Mountain is expanding its hours to year-round

    In a promotional video, Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita announces will be open every day.

Magic Mountain is expanding its hours to year-round

Magic Mountain is expanding its hours to year-round 1:48

Magic Mountain is expanding its hours to year-round
Know a Grinch? See if this 'Grinch Face' makes the grade 1:03

Know a Grinch? See if this 'Grinch Face' makes the grade
They pour love, passion and $$ into their 'Star Wars' costumes 2:03

They pour love, passion and $$ into their 'Star Wars' costumes

View More Video