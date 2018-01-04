Five Things To Do Today, Thursday, Jan. 4 | Jane Austen, ArtHop & wrestling

Thursday, Jan. 4
Event: Sense and Sensibility
It’s opening night for Jane Austen’s tale of two sisters who experience love, romance and heartbreak after their father dies. Performances continue through Feb. 25. 2nd Space Theatre, 928 E. Olive Ave., 559-266-0660, www.2ndspacetheatre.com, $18-$20.
7:30 p.m.
Music: Groovefest
Featuring the music of Raizin’ Kane and Soundwave with Thalia Rose. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $8.
8:30 p.m.
Event: Arts & Hops
It’s ArtHop tonight and that means another installment of hoppy beer, an art show featuring artist Amanda Angle, music by Native Earthian and food from Burgers and More. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1983190161708589.
4-11 p.m.
Event: Men’s wrestling
The Fresno State Bulldogs host Cal Poly. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.gobulldogs.com, $10.
7 p.m.
Event: Gallery 25
January’s exhibit is titled “Renovare” and features gallery members presenting their work that embodies a new beginning for the new year. The gallery is open Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Jan. 27 and is located in the M Street Arts Complex, 1419 M St, Fresno, 559-264-4092, gallery25.org.
5-8 p.m.
