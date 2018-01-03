Five Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Jan. 3 | Extreme registration, yoga & live music

Wednesday, Jan. 3
Community: Extreme registration
Thousands of community college students return to class next week but it’s not too late to sign up. Stop by Fresno City College and Clovis Community College to meet with counselors and get enrolled for classes all in one stop.
Noon-7 p.m.
Music: I Love Art, Bro
An art show with live music by Macondo, Werebear and J.D. The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/157228781667713, $2.
8 p.m.
Music: Hard n Heavy
Listen to a classic rock and metal tribute band. Henry’s Cantina, 622 Fifth St., Clovis, www.facebook.com/events/1515613045223725.
9 p.m.
Event: Jeremy ‘Elvis’ Pearce
Italian buffet followed by a performance by Elvis Presley impersonator Jeremy Pearce. DiCicco’s, 408 Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-779-9139, www.jeremyelvispearce.com/DiCiccos.html, $25.
6-9 p.m.
Event: Evening yoga
Linda Marie Hurst leads the 60-minute class for all ability levels every Wednesday through the month of January. Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, free.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
