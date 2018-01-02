Comedian Anna Valenzuela appears tonight at DiCicco’s in Clovis.
Entertainment

Five Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Jan. 2 | Comedy show, book club & run group

January 02, 2018 01:13 AM

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Event: Comedy show featuring Anna Valenzuela

The Los Angeles-based comedian appeared on the second season of Comedy Central’s “Roast Battle: The Regionals” and can be frequently found at The Comedy Store. DiCicco’s, 408 Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-416-9120, www.eventbrite.com/e/just-the-tips-tuesdays-headlining-anna-valenzuela-comedy-show-open-mic-tickets-41588244559, free.

8 p.m.

Event: Preparing for Mount Whitney

Learn from experts how to apply for a permit, plan a route and choose the proper equipment and food. REI, 7810 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-261-4168, www.rei.com/event/preparing-for-mt-whitney/fresno/192045.

2-3:30 p.m.

Event: Valley Social Sports run club

If your New Year’s resolution was to get off the couch, then join this run club that meets every Tuesday at the water fountains in front of Chukchansi Park. Open to anyone training for a distance run or just wanting to walk or jog. Downtown Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/163066907639928.

6 p.m.

Event: Book club

This month’s reading selection is “The Light Between Oceans,” a 2012 Australian fiction novel written by M.L. Stedman. The story follows Tom and Isabel Sherbourne who move to an isolated lighthouse where they raise a baby girl who washes up in a lifeboat. Visalia Branch Library, 200 W. Oak Ave., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/248283985705275.

6:30-7:45 p.m.

Community: CASA information session

Learn how to become a court-appointed special advocate for a foster child. CASA of Merced County, 2824 Park Ave., Suite A, Merced, 209-722-2272, www.facebook.com/events/1572220022836043.

Noon

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

