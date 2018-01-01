Five Things To Do Today, Monday, Jan. 1 | Resolution runs and gaming tournaments

Monday, Jan. 1
Event: Resolution Run
Get an early jump on those New Year’s resolutions with your choice between 2- and 4-mile runs and a walk course. A fun run for children begins at 9:50 a.m. Woodward Park, 7775 N. Friant Road, Fresno, runsignup.com/Race/CA/Fresno/ResolutionRun1.
8 a.m.
Event: Vision Board Workshop
Join Create Studio owner Rina Gonzales for an afternoon of vision board making. Cost of the class covers supplies, goal worksheets, coffee, pan dulce and a swag bag. M Street Arts Complex, 1419 M St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/543222586011716, $10.
10 a.m.-noon
Event: Resolution 5K
Visalia Police Activities League is hosting the 5K and kids run with proceeds helping to send 60 kids to honor camp at Camp Sierra in Sequoia National Forest. Garden Plaza, Main Street, Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/140088550028602.
9 a.m.
Event: Battle at the Forge
Take part in Smash Wii U, Smash 64, Melee and Brawl tournaments. Each game entry is $5 per player. The Forge, 1013 Robertson Blvd., Chowchilla, www.facebook.com/events/180419065877147, $5 venue entry.
6-11 p.m.
Event:
Get your mind, spirit and body in order with one of three classes being held today: hot vinyasa at 11 a.m.; better barre bodies at 4 p.m. and all levels vinyasa and meditation at 7 p.m.. The Space, 525 E. Acequia Ave., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/1142796029185512.
