Five Things To Do Today, Monday, Jan. 1 | Resolution runs and gaming tournaments

Five Things To Do Today, Monday, Jan. 1

January 01, 2018 01:11 AM

UPDATED December 29, 2017 06:32 PM

Monday, Jan. 1

Event: Resolution Run

Get an early jump on those New Year’s resolutions with your choice between 2- and 4-mile runs and a walk course. A fun run for children begins at 9:50 a.m. Woodward Park, 7775 N. Friant Road, Fresno, runsignup.com/Race/CA/Fresno/ResolutionRun1.

8 a.m.

Event: Vision Board Workshop

Join Create Studio owner Rina Gonzales for an afternoon of vision board making. Cost of the class covers supplies, goal worksheets, coffee, pan dulce and a swag bag. M Street Arts Complex, 1419 M St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/543222586011716, $10.

10 a.m.-noon

Event: Resolution 5K

Visalia Police Activities League is hosting the 5K and kids run with proceeds helping to send 60 kids to honor camp at Camp Sierra in Sequoia National Forest. Garden Plaza, Main Street, Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/140088550028602.

9 a.m.

Event: Battle at the Forge

Take part in Smash Wii U, Smash 64, Melee and Brawl tournaments. Each game entry is $5 per player. The Forge, 1013 Robertson Blvd., Chowchilla, www.facebook.com/events/180419065877147, $5 venue entry.

6-11 p.m.

Event:

Get your mind, spirit and body in order with one of three classes being held today: hot vinyasa at 11 a.m.; better barre bodies at 4 p.m. and all levels vinyasa and meditation at 7 p.m.. The Space, 525 E. Acequia Ave., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/1142796029185512.

