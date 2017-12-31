Entertainment

Five Things To Do Today, Sunday, Dec. 31 | How will you ring in the new year?

December 31, 2017 03:02 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Sunday, Dec. 31

Event: Pincheañera 2018

Celebrate the new year with visual artists, an art gallery, photo booth and performances by Gazoo, Klons and more. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $15-$30.

9 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Event: New Year’s Eve service

Ring in the new year with a time of worship, a special guest speaker and communion. Cornerstone Fresno, 1445 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1955493044700562.

10 p.m.

Event: Red Road Pow Wow

The annual alcohol-free event features Native American dance contests, color guard performances, raffle drawings and more. Fresno Convention Center Exhibit Hall, 848 M St., Fresno, fourwindslodge.org/newyearseveredroadpowwow.html.

Noon-midnight

Event: Harlem Nights

Go back to the Roaring ’20s with two dance rooms, appetizers all night and a bottle of champagne. The Falls Event Center, 4105 W. Figarden Drive, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/653972201461299, $60.

8:30 p.m.

Event: ‘Breaking Up is Hard to Do’

The night kicks off with dinner accompanied by live music, followed by a Junior Company performance. After the show, enjoy dancing, champagne and party favors at midnight. Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater, 1226 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-266-9494, rogerrockas.com, $99.

5:30 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Know a Grinch? See if this 'Grinch Face' makes the grade

    Comedian and entertainer Sam Beman portrayed The Grinch in Seussical The Musical years ago, and has since played the character outside of the theater. Beman shares a few insider tips on how to make a good "Grinch Face."

Know a Grinch? See if this 'Grinch Face' makes the grade

Know a Grinch? See if this 'Grinch Face' makes the grade 1:03

Know a Grinch? See if this 'Grinch Face' makes the grade
They pour love, passion and $$ into their 'Star Wars' costumes 2:03

They pour love, passion and $$ into their 'Star Wars' costumes
QOTSA's Josh Homme on kicking camera: 'I don't have any excuse' 1:58

QOTSA's Josh Homme on kicking camera: 'I don't have any excuse'

View More Video