Five Things To Do Today, Sunday, Dec. 31 | How will you ring in the new year?

Sunday, Dec. 31
Event: Pincheañera 2018
Celebrate the new year with visual artists, an art gallery, photo booth and performances by Gazoo, Klons and more. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $15-$30.
9 p.m.
Event: New Year’s Eve service
Ring in the new year with a time of worship, a special guest speaker and communion. Cornerstone Fresno, 1445 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1955493044700562.
10 p.m.
Event: Red Road Pow Wow
The annual alcohol-free event features Native American dance contests, color guard performances, raffle drawings and more. Fresno Convention Center Exhibit Hall, 848 M St., Fresno, fourwindslodge.org/newyearseveredroadpowwow.html.
Noon-midnight
Event: Harlem Nights
Go back to the Roaring ’20s with two dance rooms, appetizers all night and a bottle of champagne. The Falls Event Center, 4105 W. Figarden Drive, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/653972201461299, $60.
8:30 p.m.
Event: ‘Breaking Up is Hard to Do’
The night kicks off with dinner accompanied by live music, followed by a Junior Company performance. After the show, enjoy dancing, champagne and party favors at midnight. Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater, 1226 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-266-9494, rogerrockas.com, $99.
5:30 p.m.
