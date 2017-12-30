Five Things To Do Today, Saturday, Dec. 30 | Ska, anime & onesies and waffles

Saturday, Dec. 30
Music: Let’s Go Bowling
Since 1986 LGB has been trailblazing the traditional ska scene, performing with artists including No Doubt, Pearl Jam and Blues Traveler. Los Hooligans will also perform. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $12-$15.
9 p.m.
Event: Anime Holiday Fest
The organization that brings you the largest anime convention in the Valley hosts a special holiday convention through Sunday. Manchester Center, 1901 E. Shields Ave., Fresno, www.ani-me.com/ani-me-holiday-fest, free.
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Event: Onesie & Waffle Party
Wear your favorite onesie and enjoy chicken and waffles while listening to live music by The Media, Hi-Jinks and Indosurf. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/860656207449132, $5.
8 p.m.
Music: Resolution Fresno 2017
The winter electronic dance music celebration features appearances by DJs Simon Patterson, Shane 54 and ReOrder. Rainbow Ballroom, 1725 Broadway St., Fresno, www.eventbrite.com/e/resolution-fresno-2017-tickets-39496890262, $.
6-9 p.m.
Event: Restricted species program
Interact with animals like the hedgehog, alligator, wallaby, lynx and porcupine. Don’t miss your chance to have your photo taken with a young sloth named Chewy. Lost Realms Pets, 8059 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/130646384278146.
11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
