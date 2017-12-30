Let’s Go Bowling performs at Fulton 55.
Five Things To Do Today, Saturday, Dec. 30 | Ska, anime & onesies and waffles

December 30, 2017 12:26 AM

Saturday, Dec. 30

Music: Let’s Go Bowling

Since 1986 LGB has been trailblazing the traditional ska scene, performing with artists including No Doubt, Pearl Jam and Blues Traveler. Los Hooligans will also perform. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $12-$15.

9 p.m.

Event: Anime Holiday Fest

The organization that brings you the largest anime convention in the Valley hosts a special holiday convention through Sunday. Manchester Center, 1901 E. Shields Ave., Fresno, www.ani-me.com/ani-me-holiday-fest, free.

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Event: Onesie & Waffle Party

Wear your favorite onesie and enjoy chicken and waffles while listening to live music by The Media, Hi-Jinks and Indosurf. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/860656207449132, $5.

8 p.m.

Music: Resolution Fresno 2017

The winter electronic dance music celebration features appearances by DJs Simon Patterson, Shane 54 and ReOrder. Rainbow Ballroom, 1725 Broadway St., Fresno, www.eventbrite.com/e/resolution-fresno-2017-tickets-39496890262, $.

6-9 p.m.

Event: Restricted species program

Interact with animals like the hedgehog, alligator, wallaby, lynx and porcupine. Don’t miss your chance to have your photo taken with a young sloth named Chewy. Lost Realms Pets, 8059 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/130646384278146.

11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

