Entertainment

Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Dec. 29 | Comedy superstars return to Fresno

December 29, 2017 01:33 AM

Friday, Dec. 29

Event: Comedy Get Down Tour

It’s a night of comedy with Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and George Lopez. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com, $46.75-$86.75.

8 p.m.

Event: Screening of ‘Ghostbusters II’

The 1989 hit flick starring Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray returns to the big screen for one night only. The Crest Theatre, 1170 Broadway Plaza, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/343547992774832, $5.

8 p.m.

Music: 4 a.m. Trap Night

Playing hits from stars like Migos, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, Cardi B, Kanye West and more. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, free.

9 p.m.

Event: Disney paint night

Come dressed as your favorite Disney character and join Elsa, Anna, Belle and others for a special night of painting. Continues through Saturday. Color Me Mine, 230 E. Paseo del Centro, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/2004336169821545.

10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Event: New Year’s Celebration

Celebrate the new year a little early with fun activities and games and enjoy lunch afterwards. Visalia Senior Citizen Center, 310 N. Locust St., Visalia, 559-713-4365, www.liveandplayvisalia.com, $4-$5.

6-9 p.m.

