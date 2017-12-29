Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Dec. 29 | Comedy superstars return to Fresno

Friday, Dec. 29
Event: Comedy Get Down Tour
It’s a night of comedy with Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and George Lopez. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com, $46.75-$86.75.
8 p.m.
Event: Screening of ‘Ghostbusters II’
The 1989 hit flick starring Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray returns to the big screen for one night only. The Crest Theatre, 1170 Broadway Plaza, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/343547992774832, $5.
8 p.m.
Music: 4 a.m. Trap Night
Playing hits from stars like Migos, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, Cardi B, Kanye West and more. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, free.
9 p.m.
Event: Disney paint night
Come dressed as your favorite Disney character and join Elsa, Anna, Belle and others for a special night of painting. Continues through Saturday. Color Me Mine, 230 E. Paseo del Centro, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/2004336169821545.
10 a.m.-11 p.m.
Event: New Year’s Celebration
Celebrate the new year a little early with fun activities and games and enjoy lunch afterwards. Visalia Senior Citizen Center, 310 N. Locust St., Visalia, 559-713-4365, www.liveandplayvisalia.com, $4-$5.
6-9 p.m.
