25 things to do in January including Tchaikovsky, Edgar Allen Poe & Brad Paisley

The holiday season is over but not to worry, there’s still plenty to do in the central San Joaquin Valley for all ages.
For an extended list of entertainment options, visit our online calendar (www.fresnobee.com/calendar) and watch for our daily “5 Things to Do” and weekly “7 Things to Do” listings.
Sense and Sensibility – Jane Austen’s romantic tale of two sisters who face life’s trials in very different ways, playing Jan. 4-Feb. 25 at 2nd Space Theatre.
Dwight Yoakam – He’s sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, had nearly 40 singles reach the Billboard Country Albums chart and released his latest album in 2016. He performs Jan. 5 at Visalia Fox Theatre.
Nevermore – A blend of haunting music, poetic storytelling and wild theatrics tell the life story of American writer Edgar Allen Poe, running Jan. 5-21 at Playhouse Merced.
Calling all brides – The Premier Bride Showplace is the Valley’s largest one-stop shop for wedding needs from music and lighting to dresses and food. A highlight: fashion shows at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Fresno Convention and Entertainment Center’s New Exhibit Hall.
Comic Con 2018 – Get your hands on the latest collectibles, comics and more at one of two local conventions, Jan. 7 in Selma and Jan. 21 in Fresno.
Drake Bell Stripped – The former child actor, seen in “The Amanda Show” and best known for “The Drake and Josh Show,” performs an intimate acoustic show Jan. 10 at Fulton 55.
The Central Valley Boys – Top Rank Boxing presents a card featuring local fighters Daniel Valdivia, Bryan Lua, Joe Lopez, Isidro Ochoa and Quilisto Madera, Jan. 11 at Tachi Palace.
Boys of Broadway – It’s a musical review featuring popular songs from shows like “Oklahoma,” “Man of La Mancha,” “My Fair Lady” and many others, playing Jan. 12-Feb. 4 at Ice House Theatre in Visalia.
Let’s party! – Sing songs with Oscar and the Cookie Monster and build a snowman with Elmo at the interactive Sesame Street Live! Jan. 12 at Saroyan Theatre.
Basketball superstars – The Original Harlem Globetrotters have been playing basketball exhibitions for 90 years, including an annual stop in Fresno. Enjoy their slam dunks and trick shots, slapstick comedy and more Jan. 12 at Save Mart Center.
‘Faces Places’ – Fresno Filmworks presents the French documentary about 89-year-old Agnes Varda and 33-year-old J.R., who travel through rural France as they photograph locals. Two screenings Jan. 12 at Tower Theatre.
L.A.vation – The U2 tribute band derives its name from the hit song “Elevation.” They perform Jan. 13 at Tower Theatre.
10-Fingered Tommy – Known for his style of strumming using all 10 fingers, Australian guitarist Tommy Emmanuel will perform Jan. 14 at Tower Theatre.
San Joaquin Valley Town Hall – Denise Kiernan, author of “The Girls of Atomic City,” will share insights into the top-secret environment of the Manhattan Project and World War II America, Jan. 17 at Saroyan Theatre.
The Sun Will Come Out – Little orphan Annie is searching for her parents, who she believes left her on accident, when a rich, old man selects her to live in his house. Performances run Jan. 18 through March 18 at Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater.
Jo Koy – The Filipino-American comic has come a long way since his early days in Las Vegas coffee shops; his latest comedy special, “Jo Koy: Live from Seattle,” was on Netflix. He played Fresno in 2016, and returns Jan. 19 at Saroyan Theatre.
40 Watt Hype – The Fresno favorites help Fulton 55 celebrate its seventh anniversary on Jan. 19.
Heatseekers Tour – The popular reggae band, Iration, will share the stage with The Movement and Tyrone’s Jacket on Jan. 19 at Rainbow Ballroom.
Y&T – The band formerly known as Yesterday & Today formed in the Bay Area in 1974 and is still going strong, with a date Jan. 19 at Tower Theatre with opening act The Appletones.
The Planets – Sequoia Symphony Orchestra turns its attention skyward to the Roman gods and goddesses with Holst’s “The Planets” and Ravel’s “Piano Concerto in G Major,” featuring pianist Steven Lin, Jan. 20 at Visalia Fox Theatre.
Back Porch Jam – 3 Doors Down might be best known for its 2000 hit “Kryptonite.” In 2016 the band released first studio album in five years, “Us and the Night.” Catch them Jan. 25 at Visalia Fox Theatre.
Country superstar – Brad Paisley has kept the hits coming since his debut album in 1999. Ten albums (and a Geico commercial) later, he brings his “Weekend Warrior World Tour” Jan. 26 to Save Mart Center.
Tchaikovsky Fourth – Pianist Awadagin Pratt and conductor Rei Hotoda join the Fresno Philharmonic to perform pieces by Beethoven and Tchaikovsky at the Masterworks concert Jan. 28 at Saroyan Theatre.
Queens of the Stone Age – The rock band’s latest album, “Villains,” was produced by Mark Ronson and debuted at the top of the charts worldwide. Don’t miss them Jan. 29 at Selland Arena.
Kinky Boots – Broadway in Fresno brings you the Broadway hit about a young man struggling to live up to his father’s expectations when he gets unexpected help from Lola, a glamorous performer, Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at Saroyan Theatre.
