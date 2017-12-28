Five Things To Do Today, Thursday, Dec. 28 | 3 nights of music benefits the community

Thursday, Dec. 28
Event:
Tonight kicks off a three-night benefit featuring live music and food trucks with proceeds going to Food to Share, a project of the Fresno Metro Ministry. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/152578658716511, free.
6 p.m.
The comedian has appeared on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” became the first comic to perform on The Food Network and once did 1,001 consecutive nights of comedy, from 2010 to 2013. DiCicco’s, 408 Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-416-9120, www.eventbrite.com/e/slice-of-comedy-headlining-sammy-obeidthursday-edition-tickets-41357717045, $20.
8 p.m.
Music: Winter Ball 2
The Hmong New Year concert features a full lineup with a performance by Cawv Hmoob Band and special guests. Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, 209-756-3671, www.facebook.com/events/133151104133268, $15-$25.
6 p.m.
Community: Clutterers Anonymous Meeting
This group offers a 12-step recovery program for clutterers and hoarders and meets Thursdays. Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, free.
Noon-1 p.m.
Music: Boots & Cats Collective
Electronic dance music with Prophe-C, Control Your Roll and Moonlight Fiziks. The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/2010747822515130, $2.
9 p.m.
