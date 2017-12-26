West Virginia Symphony seeking singers

Entertainment

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

The new music director of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is on a search for bass, tenor, alto and soprano voices around the state.

Lawrence Loh, the music director, wants more choral sound for the upcoming Capitol Conference Center Symphonic Series. The Register-Herald reports auditions for the series will be Jan. 17 in Charleston, and vocalists singing all types and styles of music are invited.

Loh started the new job in May. He believes some of the greatest music combines orchestral music with voice.

Auditioners should prepare two contrasting pieces that highlight their range and talent.

