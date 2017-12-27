Join a master gardener and create a succulent terrarium in a wooden drawer.
Five Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Dec. 27 | Chinese dance, terrariums & bingo

December 27, 2017 02:13 AM

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Event: Shen Yun

Your last chance to catch the touring show featuring stunning visuals, choreography and music from China’s 5,000-year history. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com, $83-$153.

2 p.m.

Event: Plant Night

It’s like paint night but with a twist. Join a master gardener and create a succulent terrarium in a wooden drawer. Skyline Club Bar & Grill, 1419 Railroad Ave., Clovis, www.plantnite.com/events/succulent-terrarium-in-wooden-drawer-at-skyline-club-bar-grill-10027616, $55.

7 p.m.

Event: Men’s basketball

The Fresno State Bulldogs host the Nevada Wolf Pack. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.gobulldogs.com.

7 p.m.

Community: Bingo

Grab those daubers where each buy-in gets you 20 games with $100 payouts. American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, 559-224-0522, $20.

6:30-9:30 p.m.

Event: Real estate training

Danny and Drew, stars of HGTV’s “Renovate to Rent,” are sending a team of experts to share the secrets to becoming a real estate mogul. Seminars will also be held in Fresno and Visalia. Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 151 S. Parsons Ave., Merced, www.facebook.com/events/2027927040826148, free.

6-9 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

