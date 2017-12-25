Giant peach, massive moonpie to ring in 2018 in the South

FILE - In a Jan. 1, 2014 file photo, confetti fills the air as 2014 arrives with the Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta early New Year's Day, in Atlanta. There will be a new site for Atlanta's 2017 New Year's Eve Peach Drop, one of several large events planned across the South. The Atlanta mayor's office announced that for the first time, the peach will drop from the 120-year-old Flatiron Building downtown on Dec. 31. Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File Curtis Compton