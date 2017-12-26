Miss Hmong 2016 Nu Vang, right, pours rice wine for guests with the help of Maixai Vue, Miss Hmong 2011, and past queesn during a blessing ceremony to open the first day of a Hmong New Year celebration put on by the United Hmong Council of Fresno at Calwa Recreation and Park District in Fresno in 2016.
Miss Hmong 2016 Nu Vang, right, pours rice wine for guests with the help of Maixai Vue, Miss Hmong 2011, and past queesn during a blessing ceremony to open the first day of a Hmong New Year celebration put on by the United Hmong Council of Fresno at Calwa Recreation and Park District in Fresno in 2016. CRAIG KOHLRUSS Fresno Bee file

Five Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Dec. 26 | Hmong New Year, Reptiles and more!

December 26, 2017 02:32 AM

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Event: Shen Yun

Journey through 5,000 years of Chinese history as more than 100 performers, 400 authentic costumes, animated backdrops, an orchestra, classical Chinese dance and storytelling come together. A second performance will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com, $83-$153

7:30 p.m.

Event: Kwanzaa program

The educational and celebratory program features several guest speakers nightly through Jan. 1. African American Historical and Cultural Museum, 1857 Fulton St., Fresno.

6-8 p.m.

Event: Hmong New Year

Thousands are expected to visit Granite Park and the Fresno Fairgrounds to celebrate the Hmong New Year today through Jan. 1. Enjoy traditional foods, clothing, music, dancing and games, a beauty pageant and church services. Granite Park, 4000 Cedar Ave., Fresno, www.hinyf.com, $4; Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, www.hmongcultural.org, $5.

11:30 a.m. at Granite Park, 10 a.m. at fairgrounds

Event: ‘Homecoming’

The pop-up cabaret stars Michael Willett, Miranda Rae Mayo and special guests with proceeds benefiting the Junior Company Foundation’s scholarship and outreach programs. Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater, 1226 N. Wishon Ave., www.eventbrite.com/e/homecoming-starring-michael-willett-miranda-rae-mayo-tickets-41222962992?aff=efbeventtix, $25.

7-9 p.m.

Event: Reptiles & Insects

Get up close and personal with pythons, tarantulas, scorpions, tortoises and more as Reptile Ron shares information about the reptiles and insects. Lost Realm Pets, 8059 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1138340716268397, $20.

2 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

View More Video