Five Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Dec. 26 | Hmong New Year, Reptiles and more!

Tuesday, Dec. 26
Event: Shen Yun
Journey through 5,000 years of Chinese history as more than 100 performers, 400 authentic costumes, animated backdrops, an orchestra, classical Chinese dance and storytelling come together. A second performance will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com, $83-$153
7:30 p.m.
Event: Kwanzaa program
The educational and celebratory program features several guest speakers nightly through Jan. 1. African American Historical and Cultural Museum, 1857 Fulton St., Fresno.
6-8 p.m.
Event: Hmong New Year
Thousands are expected to visit Granite Park and the Fresno Fairgrounds to celebrate the Hmong New Year today through Jan. 1. Enjoy traditional foods, clothing, music, dancing and games, a beauty pageant and church services. Granite Park, 4000 Cedar Ave., Fresno, www.hinyf.com, $4; Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, www.hmongcultural.org, $5.
11:30 a.m. at Granite Park, 10 a.m. at fairgrounds
Event: ‘Homecoming’
The pop-up cabaret stars Michael Willett, Miranda Rae Mayo and special guests with proceeds benefiting the Junior Company Foundation’s scholarship and outreach programs. Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater, 1226 N. Wishon Ave., www.eventbrite.com/e/homecoming-starring-michael-willett-miranda-rae-mayo-tickets-41222962992?aff=efbeventtix, $25.
7-9 p.m.
Event: Reptiles & Insects
Get up close and personal with pythons, tarantulas, scorpions, tortoises and more as Reptile Ron shares information about the reptiles and insects. Lost Realm Pets, 8059 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1138340716268397, $20.
2 p.m.
