Five Things To Do Today, Sunday, Dec. 24 | Carriage ride, Food, Dancing and more

Sunday, Dec. 24
Event: Horse Drawn Carriage Ride
Get your family and friends together for a carriage ride through Old Town Clovis. Pickup is on Pollasky Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets and will continue through next weekend.
1-4 p.m.
Event: Lessons and Carols
The traditional Christmas Eve service includes songs, stories and a candlelight processional to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. First Congregational Church of Fresno, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1405616692897323.
9-10 p.m.
Event: Holiday Meal Delivery
Volunteers are invited to help prepare tamale dinners for patients and families at Valley Children’s Hospital. Help is needed to prep the meal bags and deliver them to families. Starbucks gift cards are also being accepted for the bags. The hospital is located at 9300 Valley Children’s Place in Madera, www.facebook.com/events/729030227285458.
11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Event: Dancing and Brunch
Free brunch from noon-4 p.m., cocktails and music from one of the rotating resident DJs. FAB, 716 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/501877150196298, free.
noon-6 p.m.
Event: Christmas Eve Service
Join the congregation for two special services tonight and New Year’s Eve service at 6 p.m. to celebrate the holiday season and ring in the new year. Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/137233673721219.
4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
