Five Things To Do Today, Saturday, Dec. 23 | Music, Movies, Living Nativity and more.

December 23, 2017 12:17 AM

Saturday, Dec. 23

Music: Sons of the San Joaquin

Valley favorites play holiday music to celebrate a cowboy Christmas. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $15-$30.

3 p.m.

Event: Myles Weber

Who doesn’t like to laugh? This comedian took first place in the 40th annual San Francisco International Comedy competition. He was the second-youngest and only one of two comics to sweep the competition. Dicicco’s, 408 Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-299-3711, $15-$25.

8 p.m.

Music: Larry Flores Band

Tejano, Conjunto and Tex-Mex favorites. Marlos Club and Mexican Restaurant, 468 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, 559-231-5797, $10.

8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Event: The Living Nativity

This live nativity includes live camels. Drive through or park and take one of the trams. Through Dec. 25. 2813 W. Mt. Whitney Ave., Riverdale, 55-867-3503.

6-9 p.m.

Movie: Screening of ‘Elf’

Starring Will Ferrell and Bob Newhart. After inadvertently wreaking havoc on the elf community due to his ungainly size, a man raised as an elf at the North Pole is sent to the U.S. in search of his true identity. The Crest Theatre, 1170 Broadway Plaza, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1996056030681952, $5.

8 p.m.

