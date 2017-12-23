Five Things To Do Today, Saturday, Dec. 23 | Music, Movies, Living Nativity and more.

Saturday, Dec. 23
Music: Sons of the San Joaquin
Valley favorites play holiday music to celebrate a cowboy Christmas. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $15-$30.
3 p.m.
Event: Myles Weber
Who doesn’t like to laugh? This comedian took first place in the 40th annual San Francisco International Comedy competition. He was the second-youngest and only one of two comics to sweep the competition. Dicicco’s, 408 Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-299-3711, $15-$25.
8 p.m.
Music: Larry Flores Band
Tejano, Conjunto and Tex-Mex favorites. Marlos Club and Mexican Restaurant, 468 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, 559-231-5797, $10.
8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Event: The Living Nativity
This live nativity includes live camels. Drive through or park and take one of the trams. Through Dec. 25. 2813 W. Mt. Whitney Ave., Riverdale, 55-867-3503.
6-9 p.m.
Movie: Screening of ‘Elf’
Starring Will Ferrell and Bob Newhart. After inadvertently wreaking havoc on the elf community due to his ungainly size, a man raised as an elf at the North Pole is sent to the U.S. in search of his true identity. The Crest Theatre, 1170 Broadway Plaza, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1996056030681952, $5.
8 p.m.
