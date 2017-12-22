Put your personal touch on a gingerbread house just in time for Christmas.
Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Dec. 22 | Holiday Mercado, Wonderful Life & Santa

UPDATED December 22, 2017 01:25 AM

Friday, Dec. 22

Event: Christmas dinner

Get in the holiday spirit with an evening of gourmet food provided by The Smokin’ Burrito, live music by the Dale Engstrom Jazz Trio and a variety of wines. Ramos Torres Winery, 1665 Simpson St., Kingsburg, 559-419-9159, www.ramostorres.com/events.html, $90.

7-9 p.m.

Event: Here Comes Santa Claus

Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies, listen to live Christmas music and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at this family event featuring a bounce house, ornament-making and games. Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-299-0471, www.cvmdistrict.org, free.

4-7 p.m.

Event: Screening of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Watch a holiday classic in a classic theater. Starring James Stewart and Lionel Barrymore, an angel is sent to help a businessman by showing him how the world would be if he hadn’t been born. The Crest Theatre, 1170 Broadway Plaza, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1855811664729970, $5.

8 p.m.

Event: Holiday Mercado 2017

Finish up your holiday shopping with locally made gifts from more than 15 vendors and pick up dinner from one of many food trucks. Fres.Co., 1918 Fresno St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/139598523366950.

6-9 p.m.

Event: Gingerbread Wonderland

Decorate your gingerbread house at this family-friendly event where all supplies are provided, including a freshly baked and assembled house and a large assortment of candies and icing. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-908-8405, www.facebook.com/events/500381067015349, $30.

6-9 p.m.

