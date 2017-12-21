Five Things To Do Today, Thursday, Dec. 21 | The Olate Dogs Santa Paws Holiday Show

Thursday, Dec. 21
The Olate family rescues and trains stray dogs to be part of their family circus act, featuring tricks, slides, jump ropes and a conga line. The act won the grand prize on “America’s Got Talent.” Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $27.50-$57.50.
7 p.m.
Event: Tacos, Brews & Jams
Enjoy local taco trucks, live music by Iwanaga and Indosurf and craft beer. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/915495405286105.
5-10 p.m.
Event: ArtHop
It’s the last ArtHop of the year and museums, studios and galleries will open their doors for a glimpse of their exhibits. Visit fresnoartscouncil.org for a complete listing of venues, including the Armenian Museum of Fresno and the Betty Rodriguez Regional Library.
5-8 p.m.
Event: Breaking Up Is Hard to Do
Two friends are in search of love and good times over Labor Day weekend. Featuring 18 Neil Sedaka classics including “Calendar Girl” and “Where the Boys Are.” Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater, 1226 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-266-9494, www.rogerrockas.com, $32-$60.
5:30 p.m.
Event: Screenwriting workshop
Find out what it takes to complete a short film, including basic terminology and formats, step-by-step story development and narrative techniques. CMAC, 1555 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1727873763942991.
2-5 p.m.
