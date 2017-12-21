‘Jazz and Joy,’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ and Shen Yun lead this week’s entertainment

There’s still time to get in on the neighborhood light shows, if that’s your thing.
If not, here are seven non-twinkling entertainment options happening Dec. 22-28.
‘A Christmas Carol’
This week’s festive choice is Good Company Players’ version of the Charles Dickens holiday classic. It’s also the popular choice, in that the final performances have already sold out, though tickets do sometimes become available. So, check with the box office, you might get lucky. Details: 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday. 2nd Space Theatre, 928 E. Olive Ave. Call box office for ticket info. 559-266-0660, 800-371-4747, gcplayers.com
The Miss Alans
If you were around and paying attention to indie-rock in the 1990s, you know the Miss Alans. The band – Manny Diez, Scott Oliver, Ron Woods and Jay Fung – was from Fresno and had a legit record deal and national reach for their album “Blusher.” Here we get a full-on reunion. Let it serve as a bit of nostalgia or a history lesson, whichever you need. Details: 9 p.m. Friday. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St. $10-$12. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com
Slice of Comedy
Because who couldn’t use a good laugh about now? Myles Weber headlines the weekly comedy show with a resume that includes a clean sweep at the 40th annual San Francisco International Comedy Competition, an appearance on MTV’s “Greatest Party Story Ever” and writing credits for Smosh Pit Weekly. He claims that no two shows are ever the same. Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. Di Cicco’s Italian Restaurant, 408 Clovis Ave. $15-$25. Search Slice of Comedy on Facebook.
Sons of the San Joaquin
For those looking to add some tradition to their holiday season, there’s the Sons of the San Joaquin. The trio not only carries on the traditions of cowboy music (they are in the Western Music Association Hall of Fame), they’ve made tradition of hosting an annual Christmas concert. Details: 2 p.m. Saturday. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 Main St., Visalia. $15-$30. 877-435-9849, www.foxvisalia.org
Tidings of Jazz and Joy
An early gift for lovers of smooth jazz, perhaps? The concert features Japanese pianist Keiko Matsui; saxophonist Euge Groove; vocalist Lindsey Webster and the up-and-coming (as in, he just released his critically acclaimed debut) guitarist Adam Hawley. Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave. $64.50-$79.50. 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com
Shen Yun
This is “the traditional Chinese dance troupe China doesn’t want you to see.” That’s according to a seriously lengthy piece in The Guardian. Politics aside, the touring show offers stunningly visual music and dance numbers. This is the tour’s third stop in Fresno in the last two years. Details: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Wednesday. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St. $83-$153. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com
Three Night Benefit
Here is your post-Christmas, pre-New Year’s Eve-party party and it’s for a good cause to boot. Tioga-Sequoia and the promotions team at Love the Captive offer up three nights of local music. That’s more than a dozen bands and DJs including John Clifton Blues Band, Aesop and Sahab. The events are free, but $2 from every pour of Tioga-Sequoia’s Black Lager will be donated to Food to Share and will be matched by The Whitney Foundation. Details: 6 p.m. Dec. 28-Dec. 30. Tioga-Sequoia Beer Garden, 745 Fulton St. Free. All ages. 559-486-2337, tiogasequoia.com
