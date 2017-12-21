‘Jazz and Joy,’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ and Shen Yun lead this week’s entertainment

1:50 Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life Pause

1:03 Magnolia Crossing is newest assisted-living center in Clovis

1:36 Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays

1:06 Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads

2:09 How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

1:29 The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

1:02 Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out

0:36 Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good

1:13 It's a Fresno State party as Jeff Tedford, Joseph Castro do hula ahead of Hawaii Bowl