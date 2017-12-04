James Frey performs at Grogg’s
Five Things To Do Today, Monday, Dec. 4 | Holiday Home Tour, Comedy and Mixer 28

December 04, 2017 01:50 AM

Monday, Dec. 4

Event: Fresno High Holiday Home Tour

Tour four historic homes decked out for the holidays in the Fresno High Area. Tower District, www.facebook.com/events/189033184997758.

6-9 p.m.

Event: ‘Just the Tips’ Comedy Show

James Frey (not the author) considers Jim Carrey and Mitch Hedberg as his influences and can often be found at the Groundlings Improv program or Upright Citizen’s Brigade. The show will feature an open-mic segment. Grogg’s, 1225 Willow Ave., Clovis, www.eventbrite.com/e/just-the-tips-headlining-james-frey-comedy-show-open-mic-tickets-40845000496, free.

6-9 p.m.

Event: Snowshoeing Basics

Join REI experts for tips and lessons on appropriate gear and what essentials you’ll need for this classic outdoor winter activity. Bitwise Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-261-4168, www.rei.com/event/snowshoeing-basics/fresno/188241, free.

6-7:30 p.m.

Event: Clovis Tree Lighting Ceremony

The Clovis High School Band and Clark Intermediate School Choir will perform before Santa arrives on a Clovis Fire Department truck. The tree lighting will begin at 7 p.m. City Hall, 1033 Fifth St., Clovis, www.facebook.com/events/310874266076177.

6:30 p.m.

Music: Mixer 28

An intimate show featuring a blend of reggae and hip hop with performances by One Oz., George Anthony and Vice. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, free.

7 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

