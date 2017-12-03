Robert Cray Band performs at Visalia Fox Theatre
Entertainment

Five Things To Do Today, Sunday, Dec. 3 | Robert Cray Band, Jo Lenigan and more

December 03, 2017 01:59 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

Sunday, Dec. 3

Concert: The Robert Cray Band

Since he released his breakthrough album in 1985 titled “Showdown,” the blues guitarist and vocalist has gone on to win five Grammy Awards and appeared in a Chuck Berry rock documentary. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $32-$76.

7:30 p.m.

Event: Moon Over Buffalo

The comedy follows George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950s starring in a small time play in Buffalo. On the verge of a breakup and with one last shot at stardom, when everything can go wrong at their matinee, it does! Barn Theater, 42 S. Plano St., Porterville, 559-310-7046, $12-$14.

2 p.m.

Music: ‘Happy Holidays’ concert

The Fresno Community Concert Band presents its annual holiday concert featuring principal clarinetist Diego Zarate-White playing Mozart, with other favorites from “Polar Express” and “Hansel and Gretel.” Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, 2770 E. International Ave., Fresno, 559-440-9429, www.fresnocommunityband.org, $12, $7 ages 12 and under, free tickets to veterans, active military and their families to 7 p.m. concert only.

3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Event: Central California Big Band Dance Society

Join the Joe Lenigan Band for an afternoon of dancing to the big band sounds popular through the 1940s. A dance lesson will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The Grand 1401, 1401 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-801-6308, www.bigbanddancing.com, $15.

1- 4:30 p.m.

Event: Sparkle 2017

All local princesses are invited to join Snow White in a majestic castle where she will sing, the Little Mermaid will share treasures, Rapunzel will tell a story and much more. Dress in your finest gowns to have a picture taken with the princesses. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $12.

3 p.m.

