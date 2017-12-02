Children in a train await their turn to parade along the streets of Old Town Clovis in last year’s Children’s Electric Christmas Parade.
Five Things To Do Today, Saturday, Dec. 2 | Christmas Events, Films and a Musical

December 02, 2017 01:37 AM

Saturday, Dec. 2

Events: Christmastime is here

From parades, tree lightings and visits from Santa at many community holiday celebrations throughout the central San Joaquin Valley. The 88th annual Downtown Fresno Parade and the Children’s Electric Christmas Parade through Old Town Clovis top today’s list. For a complete list of events, visit http://www.fresnobee.com/living/article186156618.html.

Event: Screening of ‘Santa Claus’

The historic theater has a holiday film lineup sure to please even the grinch, including screenings of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “A Christmas Story,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Crest Theatre, 1170 Broadway St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1705705192794454, free.

3 p.m.

Event: An Irish Christmas

Experience Christmas in Ireland with traditional singing, dancing and music featuring an award-winning cast of Irish dancers led by world champion dancers Scott Doherty and Tyler Schwartz. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org., $20-$60.

7 p.m.

Event: Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical

Shine! Theatre brings you the original musical that’s been delighting audiences since 1947. Christmas joy is gone until Kris Kringle arrives to restore the faith. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $12.50-$17.

7 p.m.

Event: Jewish film screening

“Bride Flight” is a 2008 romantic drama that follows the lives of three women from very different backgrounds whose lives after drastically changed after they emigrate to New Zealand as war brides. Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., 559-439-9638, $8.

7:15 p.m.

