Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Dec. 1 | Butterfly, Narnia, wine & chocolate

Friday, Dec. 1
Music: Crazy Town
When the new millennium arrived so did a hybrid of music that fused rock and hip hop. Crazy Town shot to stardom with the release of “Butterfly” which quickly rose to the top of the charts and landed the band a No. 1 record in more than 15 countries. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $15-$18.
7 p.m.
Event: 17th annual Wine & Chocolate Tasting
Enjoy the holiday music of the Mighty Oak Chorus while visiting one of more than 25 downtown businesses offering a unique pairing of wine and chocolate. Downtown Hanford, www.mainstreethanford.com, $35.
6-9 p.m.
It’s opening night for Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy as they travel through the magical wardrobe to the land of Narnia where talking animals and mythical creatures live. Performances continue through Dec. 16. Barn Theater, 42 S. Plano St., Porterville, 559-310-7046, barntheater.porterville.com, $5-$15.
7:30 p.m.
Music: The Expendables
The four-piece reggae band from Santa Cruz has appeared on the Vans Warped Tour and shared the stage with Slightly Stoopid and Eek-A-Mouse. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, .
7:30 p.m.
Event: Fiesta Navidad
For more than a half century Grammy Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos has performed its festive Christmastime show that celebrates the cultural traditions in Mexico. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $25-$49.
8 p.m.
