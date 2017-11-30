Country singer Joe Nichols performs at Tower Theatre.
5 Things To Do Today, Thursday, Nov. 30 | Country, rock & a guitar showcase

November 30, 2017 02:35 AM

Thursday, Nov. 30

Concert: Joe Nicols

The Howliday Concert features award-winning country star Joe Nichols with Chase Bryant, Drew Baldridge and Runaway June. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $28.50-$68.50.

7:30 p.m.

Event: Chill – Desserts & Shopping

Satisfy your sweet tooth and get some of your Christmas shopping done all at one event. Browse goods from one of several local vendors, grab dinner from a food truck and sip on a craft brew. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/166292803958893.

5-10 p.m.

Music: Rams Jams: Guitar Showcase

Fresno City College’s guitar students finish out their year with their concert titled “Rhythm of the Dance.” Fresno City College, Old Administration Building, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/551984805145745, $5.

7:30 p.m.

Event: ‘Breaking Up Is Hard to Do’

The Good Company Players keep the music and laughter rolling as they perform Neil Sedaka’s greatest hits, including “Calendar Girl” and “Where the Boys Are.” Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater, 1226 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-266-9494, rogerrockas.com, $32-$60.

5 p.m.

Music: Sianvar

Members of Dance Gavin Dance and Hail the Sun make up the progressive rock band. They will play with Eidola, Icarus the Owl, Wolf & Bear, Andres and Ourcorsair. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $15.

7 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

