25 things to do in December including UFC, Foo Fighters and Comedy Giants

Sure, December is all about Christmas when it comes to traditional entertainment. But there are plenty of other events to keep your attention this month, including the 25 we’ve highlighted.
Foo Fighters – For the past 20 years Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters have released several successful albums and continue to sell out shows. Don’t miss your opportunity to catch them at the Save Mart Center Dec. 1.
Pink Martini – Thomas Lauderdale founded the group in 1994 and considers their sounds a little orchestra combined with classical music, pop, Latin and Jazz. They perform at the Hanford Fox Theatre Dec. 1.
A Shakespeare classic – Fresno State’s University Theatre presents its version of William Shakespeare’s “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” at the John Wright Theatre. The story focuses on best friends Valentine and Proteus and performances continue Dec. 1 through Dec. 9.
A Funky Fulton Christmas – The 88th annual downtown Fresno Christmas Parade returns to its original location along the newly reopened Fulton Street where dozens of performers will celebrate the upcoming Christmas season Dec. 2.
Christmas Tree Lane – For over 95 years, Van Ness Boulevard transforms into a two-mile stretch filled with thousands of Christmas lights and decorations from Dec. 2-25. Two walking nights will be held Dec. 2 and Dec. 12.
Electric Parade – Bring hot cocoa and line up along the streets of Old Town Clovis as the Old Town Clovis Kiwanis club presents the annual Children’s Electrical Christmas Parade Dec. 2.
Small Town Parade – Celebrate agriculture! the Reedley Electrical Farm Equipment Parade does that in bright holiday lights in downtown Reedley Dec. 7.
Independent film series – Fresno Filmworks presents “In Seach of Fellini,” a story of a young woman on a journey to meet an Italian filmmaker. Two screenings will be held at Tower Theatre Dec. 8.
MMA on the big stage – The UFC visits Fresno for the first time ever with a card that features a main event featuring featherweights Cub Swanson and Brian Ortega at the Save Mart Center Dec. 9.
Mariachi Sol De Mexico – José Hernández is considered a master of mariachi music and delights audiences all around the world. He and his band perform at the Tower Theatre Dec. 9.
The Last Jedi – In anticipation of the Dec. 15 release of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” channel your inner Luke or Han for the Star Wars Pub Crawl taking place in the Tower District Dec. 9.
Discussing Basic Rights – The Human Rights Coalition of the Central Valley commemorates Human Rights Day with a focus on women’s rights, with guest speaker Amanda Renteria at Fresno State’s North Gym Dec. 9.
Holiday Classic Ballet – You’re invited to the Sugar Plum Party as Lively Arts Foundation presents the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” at the Saroyan Theatre Dec. 9-10.
Holiday Choral Concert – A smaller group of singers from Fresno Community Chorus, Coro Piccolo, will perform their holiday concert at St. Anne’s Chapel Dec. 10.
Short Film Festival – The creative teams at Dumb Drum and Community Media Access Collaborative bring you another installment of “Swede Fest,” featuring homemade re-creations of your favorite big-budget films at Tower Theatre Dec. 10.
Snowy Christmas – Join the Sanger District Chamber of Commerce for the 92nd annual Trek to the Nation’s Christmas Tree in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Dec. 10.
Celebration, in concert – All 250 young musicians who make up the three ensembles of Youth Orchestras of Fresno will perform a celebration concert at Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall Dec. 10.
It’s A Wonderful Life: The Radio Play Live – The Merced Theatre and Playhouse Merced team up for a slight twist on the holiday classic: the story is staged as a live radio broadcast. Performances at the Merced Theatre are Dec. 15-17.
Holiday madness – The Sequoia Symphony Orchestra presents their “Holiday Madness” concert featuring more than 300 performers at the Visalia Fox Theatre Dec. 16.
Travel through Ireland – World champion dancers Scott Doherty and Tyler Schwartz lead the celebration of “An Irish Christmas” with dancing, singing and traditional music at Saroyan Theatre Dec. 17.
Circus Daze – Broadway in Fresno presents the holiday extravaganza featuring a circus-like stage show with 300 costumes and 20 acts including acrobatics during “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” at Saroyan Theatre Dec. 19-20.
Santa Paws Holiday Show – The Olate Dogs won the hearts of many when they won Season 7 of America’s Got Talent and they return with all new live theatrical holiday show at Tower Theatre Dec. 21.
Angels Get Their Wings – Don’t miss a screening of the 1946 holiday classic film of a frustrated businessman in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” playing at the historic Crest Theatre Dec. 22.
Shen Yun – Revisit the last 5,000 years of Chinese history as it comes to life on stage using dance, traditional costumes and backdrops paired with new technology for this expressive lesson in culture at the Saroyan Theatre Dec. 26-27.
Comedy Giants – Be prepared to laugh till it hurts at “The Comedy Get Down” featuring Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and George Lopez at the Save Mart Center Dec. 29.
