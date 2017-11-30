This week’s top entertainment – Christmas in the Valley

It’s such a busy time of the year, with events throughout the central San Joaquin Valley ranging from the Fresno Philharmonic to Fresno State’s Los Danzantes, that we’ve added a bonus No. 8 to our list of Seven Things to Do. It’s like an early Christmas present – enjoy!
Never miss a local story.
Glen Delpit and the Subterraneans – If you’ve paid any attention to the local music scene over the last few decades, then you’ve definitely seen or heard Glen playing around town with his band for many years now – 30, to be exact. Guitarist Dean Macdonald, keyboard player John Suhr and Glen have been playing together for 34 years; drummer Joe Luppino joined the band 26 years ago, and the new kid on the block, bassist Chris Eacock, has been part of the band for the past eight years. They’ve shared the stage with rock ‘n’ roll legends like Los Lobos, Bo Diddley, Booker T., Leon Russell and many others in addition to putting out five albums. Their anniversary celebration also signifies the release of their sixth album. A CMAC crew will film the concert for a live concert documentary. Details: 6 p.m. Sunday. Fulton 55. $10-$12. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com.
Holiday Open House and Boutique – While many of us make sure our furry friends stay warm at night, there are still several dogs searching for their forever homes, so a local animal shelter is holding a fundraiser to benefit them this holiday season. Shop at the bake sale and boutique vendors, take photos with Santa and enjoy raffles. The shelter is also asking for the following donations: chicken and rice dog food, Costco, Amazon or Target gift cards, bleach, liquid detergent, dryer sheets, paper towels, leashes, small to medium dog collars and office supplies. Details: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Animal Rescue of Fresno. 559-225-5715, www.arf-fresno.com.
‘Home for the Holidays’ – Music director Rei Hotoda leads the Fresno Philharmonic in its annual holiday concert featuring the Fresno Master Chorale and Alta Sierra Intermediate School Chamber Choir performing popular hits like “Joy to the World,” “Carol of the Bells” and selections from Handel’s “Messiah.” Enjoy baritone Jubilant Sykes as he performs “Mary, Did You Know?” as well as the African-American spirituals “Go Tell It on the Mountain” and “Witness.” The evening includes an audience sing-along and a narration of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Saroyan Theatre. $25-$79. 559-261-0600, www.fresnophil.org.
‘Christmas in Mexico’ – Fresno State’s Los Danzantes de Aztlán, part of the Department of Chicano and Latino American Studies, presents the 30th annual folklorico dance show, one of the oldest folkloric programs in the central San Joaquin Valley. The show features the student troupe and includes performances by four other local groups: Los Danzantes Juvenil, Grupo Folklorico de Fresno City College, Danzantes de Tláloc de Central High and El Alma de Clovis High. Details: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Fresno State’s Satellite Student Union. $5-$8. 559-278-4115, losdanzantesdeaztlan@gmail.com.
It’s Christmas in Fresno Too – Saturday marks two special Fresno traditions. The 88th annual Christmas parade returns to its original location on Fulton Street. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. and this year’s theme is “A Funky Fulton Christmas.” Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company is hosting a viewing and post-parade party. Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane, a tradition that dates back 95 years, is where Van Ness Boulevard becomes a two-mile stretch of a winter wonderland with hundreds of trees and dozens of homes decked out in lights and spectacular decorations. Saturday’s walking night kicks off the season and continues through Dec. 25. The lane’s second walking night is Dec. 12. Details: www.christmastreelane.com, www.facebook.com/events/1986217871393551.
‘Amerigeddon’ – Christopher Titus’ dysfunctional life gave him the material for a hit comedy career that included his own TV show, “Titus,” that ran from 2000 to 2002 and was based on his “Norman Rockwell is Bleeding” special that talks about his life as a child with his dysfunctional parents and past relationships. In his latest special, “Born with a Defect,” he tackles a subject well known to many: kids. Details: 8 p.m. Thursday. Tower Theatre. $30-$50. 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com.
Foo Fighters – Former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl created the band in 1994, one year after the death of Kurt Cobain, as a one-man band that quickly grew into a full band that released its self-titled debut album in 1995. Over two decades later, the continues to find success with hits like “Learn to Fly,” “My Hero” and “Everlong.” The group released its ninth studio album, “Concrete in Gold,” this past September and includes bassist Nate Mendel, lead guitarist Pat Smear, drummer Taylor Hawkins, lead guitarist Chris Shiflett and keyboardist Rami Jaffee. Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday. Save Mart Center. $49. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.
‘Annie’ – The longtime Children’s Musical Theaterworks debuts its newest musical based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray on Friday. The show became a hit on Broadway and went on to win several Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Little Orphan Annie charms everyone in 1930s New York City and is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago. She embarks on an adventure that includes befriending President Roosevelt and winds up finding a new home with a billionaire family. Performances continue Fridays through Saturdays until Dec. 10. Details: 7 p.m. Veterans Memorial Auditorium. 866-973-9610, www.cmtworks.org.
Join the calendar
Listings on fresnobee.com/calendar will appear online and be used as space permits in the weekly calendars. Information must be submitted online. It will not be taken over the telephone or off written news releases that are faxed or emailed. If you need assistance, contact Candice Torres at 559-441-6356 or email calendars@fresnobee.com.
Comments