Five Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Nov. 29 | ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Past’

Wednesday, Nov. 29
Concert: Trans-Siberian Orchestra
“The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” debuted in 2015 to hit reviews and features a light show, lasers and pyrotechnics. The rock opera follows a runaway who sneaks into an abandoned theater and is helped by the caretaker to turn her life around. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com, $35-$65.
7:30 p.m.
Event: PechaKucha Volume 29
“Tradition” is the theme this holiday season, where presenters will show 20 images for 20 seconds each and discuss how each image reflects tradition. Bitwise Industries, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/215669898972848, $8.
7:30 p.m.
Event: ‘Julius Caesar’
Woodward Shakespeare Festival presents a dramatic reading of the tragedy written by William Shakespeare. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-3135, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Music: Fresno State Jazz Bands
Ben Wendel, a Canadian-American jazz saxophonist, composer and pianist, will perform with the jazz bands. Fresno State Concert Hall, 2380 E. Keats Ave., Fresno, fresnostate.edu/artshum/music/news-concerts/index.html, $15, $10 seniors and $5 students.
8 p.m.
Community: Medicare health seminar
Humana is hosting a series of workshops to inform the community about changes and updates to Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D in 2018. Marie Callender’s, 7825 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 602-760-1758, www.humana.com/medicare, free.
3 p.m.
