Rapper Chris Travis performs at Strummer’s.
Rapper Chris Travis performs at Strummer’s. www.facebook.com
Rapper Chris Travis performs at Strummer’s. www.facebook.com

Entertainment

Five Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Nov. 28 | Send a holiday greeting to our troops

November 28, 2017 01:18 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Event: ‘A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love & Murder’

Broadway in Fresno presents the hit show. It tells the story of Monty Navarro, a distant heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession by any means necessary, while juggling a fiancée and his mistress. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com, $29-$69.

7:30 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Music: Chris Travis

The Memphis rapper began his career in 2011 and has since created his own independent label. He gained famed with the viral release of “Crunch Time,” which has over 10 million views on YouTube. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $20.

8 p.m.

Event: Just the Tips Comedy Show featuring Keith Carey

The headliner is a Long Beach native and is a regular at the Comedy Store. Catch him as the host of a monthly show called “Warp Zone” that has seen performances by Aziz Ansari and others, and as co-host of the “Mean Boys” podcast. DiCicco’s, 408 Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-416-9120, www.eventbrite.com/e/just-the-tips-tuesdays-headlining-keith-carey-comedy-show-open-mic-tickets-40715495142, free.

7:30 p.m.

Music: Community Symphony Orchestra

The program includes Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake Suite from the Ballet, Op. 20a” and Verdi’s overture to “La Forza del Destino.” Fresno City College, Old Administration Building, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-442-8221, www.facebook.com/events/1984373621807433, $8, $6 seniors and $5 students.

7:30 p.m.

Community: Holiday Letters to the Military

Write a special holiday greeting to the men and women currently serving overseas. All stationery and supplies will be provided. Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, www.fresnolibrary.org.

4-8 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Movie trailer: 'Coco'

    Aspiring musician Miguel, confronted with his family's ancestral ban on music, enters the Land of the Dead to work out the mystery. Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal and Benjamin Bratt star in this animated feature film from Disney/Pixar.

Movie trailer: 'Coco'

Movie trailer: 'Coco' 2:19

Movie trailer: 'Coco'
Movie trailer: 'Wonder' 1:01

Movie trailer: 'Wonder'
Movie trailer: 'Justice League' 3:00

Movie trailer: 'Justice League'

View More Video