Five Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Nov. 28 | Send a holiday greeting to our troops

Tuesday, Nov. 28
Broadway in Fresno presents the hit show. It tells the story of Monty Navarro, a distant heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession by any means necessary, while juggling a fiancée and his mistress. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com, $29-$69.
7:30 p.m.
Music: Chris Travis
The Memphis rapper began his career in 2011 and has since created his own independent label. He gained famed with the viral release of “Crunch Time,” which has over 10 million views on YouTube. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $20.
8 p.m.
The headliner is a Long Beach native and is a regular at the Comedy Store. Catch him as the host of a monthly show called “Warp Zone” that has seen performances by Aziz Ansari and others, and as co-host of the “Mean Boys” podcast. DiCicco’s, 408 Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-416-9120, www.eventbrite.com/e/just-the-tips-tuesdays-headlining-keith-carey-comedy-show-open-mic-tickets-40715495142, free.
7:30 p.m.
Music: Community Symphony Orchestra
The program includes Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake Suite from the Ballet, Op. 20a” and Verdi’s overture to “La Forza del Destino.” Fresno City College, Old Administration Building, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-442-8221, www.facebook.com/events/1984373621807433, $8, $6 seniors and $5 students.
7:30 p.m.
Community: Holiday Letters to the Military
Write a special holiday greeting to the men and women currently serving overseas. All stationery and supplies will be provided. Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, www.fresnolibrary.org.
4-8 p.m.
