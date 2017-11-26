Five Things To Do Today, Sunday, Nov. 26 | Sing-along, succulents & ‘The Nutcracker’

Sunday, Nov. 26
Music: Messiah Sing-Along
The 41st annual concert is expected to attract up to 700 singers and listeners and those who attend are asked to bring non-perishable food items to help feed the community. The church will serve a soup and bread supper following the performance. First Presbyterian Church, 1540 M St., Fresno, 559-485-6460, free.
3 p.m.
Music: One Last Waltz
Several local musicians will gather to recreate The Band’s 1976 farewell concert. The show features performances by A.C. Myles, Nate Butler, Ted Nunes, Jeff Logan and many more. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $10-$12.
7 p.m.
Event: Holiday succulent wreaths
The class includes all materials needed to create your own 16-inch succulent wreath, including the wire frame, cuttings, moss and a beer of your choice. Gazebo Gardens Nursery, 3204 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-222-7673, www.facebook.com/events/178485439373462, $70.
2-4 p.m.
Event: ‘The Nutcracker’
Valley Performing Arts Council presents the holiday classic featuring 100 local dancers performing alongside professionals from the Sacramento Ballet and backed by a live orchestra. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com, $34.75-$74.25.
1 p.m.
Event: Fresno State basketball
The Bulldogs men’s team faces Montana State. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.ticketmaster.com/event/1C00532FD0AE8510, $10-$40.
Noon
