Five Things To Do Today, Monday, Nov. 27 | Music, Candy Cane Lane & community events

Monday, Nov. 27
Event: Visalia Candy Cane Lane Parade
The city of Visalia celebrates with the 72nd annual “Winter Wonderland” Christmas parade. Main Street from Liberty to Conyer streets, downtownvisalia.com/explore/event-overview/candy-cane-lane-parade.
7 p.m.
Music: Meet Me in Montauk
The local band is losing one of its members so this will be its last show. Montauk will be joined by Mom Jeans, Just Friends, Prince Daddy & the Hyena and Graduation Life. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $10-$12.
7 p.m.
Community: Medicare information sessions
Join the Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program for an overview of Medicare benefits and programs. Gillis Branch Library, 629 W. Dakota Ave., Fresno, 559-225-0140, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Music: Percussion Studio Recital
Featuring students from Fresno State’s music department. Fresno State, Concert Hall, 2380 E. Keats Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2654, fresnostate.edu/artshum/music/news-concerts/index.html, $10, $5 seniors and students.
8 p.m.
Community: Pop your stress away
Learn how to deal with everyday stress while popping bubble wrap and blowing bubbles. University Courtyard at Fresno State, 5152 N. Barton Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/165340167539219.
6 p.m.
