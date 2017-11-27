Santa wraps up the annual Candy Cane Lane Parade in Visalia.
Entertainment

Five Things To Do Today, Monday, Nov. 27 | Music, Candy Cane Lane & community events

November 27, 2017 03:21 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

Monday, Nov. 27

Event: Visalia Candy Cane Lane Parade

The city of Visalia celebrates with the 72nd annual “Winter Wonderland” Christmas parade. Main Street from Liberty to Conyer streets, downtownvisalia.com/explore/event-overview/candy-cane-lane-parade.

7 p.m.

Music: Meet Me in Montauk

The local band is losing one of its members so this will be its last show. Montauk will be joined by Mom Jeans, Just Friends, Prince Daddy & the Hyena and Graduation Life. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $10-$12.

7 p.m.

Community: Medicare information sessions

Join the Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program for an overview of Medicare benefits and programs. Gillis Branch Library, 629 W. Dakota Ave., Fresno, 559-225-0140, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Music: Percussion Studio Recital

Featuring students from Fresno State’s music department. Fresno State, Concert Hall, 2380 E. Keats Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2654, fresnostate.edu/artshum/music/news-concerts/index.html, $10, $5 seniors and students.

8 p.m.

Community: Pop your stress away

Learn how to deal with everyday stress while popping bubble wrap and blowing bubbles. University Courtyard at Fresno State, 5152 N. Barton Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/165340167539219.

6 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

