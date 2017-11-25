Five Things To Do Today, Saturday, Nov. 25 | Stay local for Small Business Saturday

Saturday, Nov. 25
Event: ‘Black Cat’ movie premiere
When a nearly decade-old murder case involving a movie star threatens to reopen, adult child star Duke Moody decides to make a crime documentary, financed by his mother. VIP tickets include a reception following the screening. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $15-$30.
8 p.m.
Never miss a local story.
Event: Fresno State football
The Bulldogs take on Boise State in a preview of the Mountain West Championship game during Senior Saturday, which is also the last regular game of the season. Bulldog Stadium, 1600 Bulldog Lane, Fresno, 559-278-3015, www.gobulldogs.com.
12:30 p.m.
Event: Festival of Local Authors
Local authors will gather to discuss their books and sign copies in celebration of Small Business Saturday. They include Steve Provost, author of “Highway 99: The History of California’s Main Street,” and Carole Love-Forbes, author of “The Saga of Bridget and Amanda.” Petunia’s Place, 6027 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, 559-438-1561, www.petuniasbooks.com.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Event: Dogs, Brews and Ugly Holiday Sweaters
Bring your furry four-legged pals for your annual Christmas photo in front of the gaudiest holiday decorations you’ve seen! Photos are $10 or free with the minimum donation of a 10-pound bag of dog food to help benefit the Fresno Humane Society. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, 754 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/728732350648206.
4-9 p.m.
Music: Tribute of a Down
Enjoy covers by the System of Down tribute band and performances by Worthless Liars and Hyperslugz. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $12-$15.
9:30 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments