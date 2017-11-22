This week’s top entertainment – From ‘The Nutcracker’ to Trans-Siberian Orchestra

The holiday season is upon us and with that comes plenty of annual traditions.
Here are seven things you won’t want to miss this week, including the ballet, a Broadway hit, shopping local and a holiday rock opera.
The Nutcracker – More than 100 local dancers will join professionals from the nationally acclaimed Sacramento Ballet and Fresno Ballet Theatre in Valley Performing Arts Council’s production of the worldwide holiday tradition. Embark on a journey with young Clara as toys come to life in her dreams of traveling to the Land of the Sweets with the Nutcracker Prince. Details: 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Saroyan Theatre. $34.25-$74.25. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.
Messiah Sing-Along – There are many opportunities to enjoy classical music during the holiday season but there’s one difference at this sing-along: the chance to participate. The 41st annual concert is expected to attract up to 700 singers and listeners joining Julie Carter and an orchestra accompanied by Walter Saul on the organ. Those attending are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to help feed the community during the Christmas season. Following the performance, the church will serve a soup and bread supper. Details: 3 p.m. Sunday. First Presbyterian Church of Fresno. Free. 559-485-6460.
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder – Broadway in Fresno brings you the hit show and winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical. The story is set in the Edwardian era and follows Monty Navarro, a distant heir to a family fortune who is determined to skip the lines of succession by any means necessary. He must juggle life with a fiancée and mistress all while avoiding any run-ins with the law. Details: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Saroyan Theatre. $29-$69. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra – Over the last 20 years the rock band’s winter tours have become another holiday tradition known for their use of pyrotechnics, lasers and light shows synchronized to their music. This year’s tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” follows a runaway who breaks into an abandoned theater on Christmas Eve. The teen is discovered by the theater’s caretaker who used ghosts and spirits from the building’s past to turn her life around. The rock opera will visit more than 60 cities during this tour and features hits like “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Christmas Canon.” Details: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Save Mart Center. $35-$65. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.
ZooLights – All of Fresno Chaffee Zoo is transformed into a winter wonderland with miles of lights to decorate exhibits and trees and create holiday scenes. Enjoy nightly live entertainment, festive treats and hot cocoa and visit Santa in the Kopje Lodge to get your photo taken. Details: 5-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 10 and Dec. 15-23 and Dec. 26-30. Fresno Chaffee Zoo. $5-$9. 559-498-5910, www.fresnochaffeezoo.org/event/zoolights.
Small Business Saturday – The shopping holiday was first observed in 2010 as a counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday by encouraging shoppers to visit small, local brick-and-mortar shops. Several businesses in Fresno and the surrounding communities will participate by holding specials events, including a book reading festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petunia’s Place. The reading features several local authors who will discuss their books and have copies available for purchase and signing. Check out www.fresnobee.com/bethany-clough for a list of some of the participating shops.
Record Store Day – While the main Record Store Day event is held in April, three local shops will celebrate a smaller Black Friday event with special vinyl releases. Take advantage of great deals and sales during the busiest shopping time of the year at the following stores: Velouria Records at 109 E. Main St. in Visalia and Rasputin Music at 5611 N. Blackstone Ave. will each roll out an assortment of the official holiday edition records. Tower District Records at 1930 N. Echo Ave. will release several new albums independently Friday and kicks off its second annual toy drive at 8 a.m. Saturday.
