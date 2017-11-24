Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Nov. 24 | Beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Friday, Nov. 24
The Disney films double feature highlights the 1983 “Mickey’s Christmas Carol” that’s 26 minutes long and the 70-minute “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas” that went straight to video in 1999. Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin St., Hanford, 559-584-7423, www.foxhanford.com, $5-$7.
2 p.m.
Never miss a local story.
Music: Buzzbomb
The night features three local bands coming together for a reunion show and includes performances by Waffle and Freakloader. Proceeds from admission will be donated to hurricane relief. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $7-$10.
9:30 p.m.
All that 9-year-old Ralphie wants for Christmas is a Red Ryder BB gun but everyone from his mom to Santa Claus thinks he’s going to shoot his eye out! His vivid imagination is responsible for several numbers including “Ralphie to the Rescue” where he faces off against robbers and villains. Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St., Merced, 209-725-8587, www.playhousemerced.com, $15-$22.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Santa Claus Lane
It’s opening night for the newly expanded light festival featuring 34 homes synced to holiday melodies. Clovis Festival of Lights at Ladera Ranch, Indianapolis Avenue, Clovis, 559-977-2820, www.santaclauslaneclovis.com.
6-10 p.m.
Music: Extortionist
The metal show also features performances by Distinguisher, Mothersound, Reminitions and Albert the Cannibal. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $10.
7 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments