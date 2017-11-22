Marissa Sipe, left, 14, a member of the Rebellion Youth Group from Yosemite Lakes Park Community Church, helps to take plates of hot food to the homeless and needy in 2016 during the traditional day-before-Thanksgiving event at the eucalyptus grove at Roeding Park. The event, hosted by Bread of Life Ministries, has provided food and clothing for the needy for 30 years. The group feeds the homeless every Wednesday.
Entertainment

5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Nov. 22 | Thanksgiving celebrations kick off

November 22, 2017 01:05 AM

UPDATED November 22, 2017 01:05 AM

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Music: Violin & Rock

This pre-holiday party features Patrick Contreras and Trey Tosh. The Wakehouse Woodfire Grill and Barrel, 850 N. Kings River Road, Reedley, www.facebook.com/events/366429883808958, free.

7:30 p.m.

Event: Storytime with Santa

Kids can come visit Santa and listen to him read his favorite holiday stories. Sierra Vista Mall, 1050 Shaw Ave., Clovis, 559-299-0660, www.sierravistamall.com.

10 a.m.

Event: Thanksgiving luncheon

Seniors are invited to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner and live entertainment. Visalia Senior Citizen Center, 310 N. Locust St., Visalia, 559-713-4365, $5.

7-9 p.m.

Event: Friendsgiving potluck

Movie screening, craft beer and potluck-style dinner. Last names A-M are asked to bring main dishes and last names N-Z are asked to bring side dishes. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/573914572951197.

5-10 p.m.

Community: Homeless Thanksgiving Dinner

Join Fresno/Calwa Community Outreach Services and The Bread of Life Ministries to help provide a free hot turkey dinner to the local homeless community. Donations of food and paper products are needed and volunteers are welcome. Roeding Park, 890 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, 559-271-4965, 559-283-1869.

3:15-6:30 p.m.

