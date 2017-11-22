5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Nov. 22 | Thanksgiving celebrations kick off

Wednesday, Nov. 22
Music: Violin & Rock
This pre-holiday party features Patrick Contreras and Trey Tosh. The Wakehouse Woodfire Grill and Barrel, 850 N. Kings River Road, Reedley, www.facebook.com/events/366429883808958, free.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Storytime with Santa
Kids can come visit Santa and listen to him read his favorite holiday stories. Sierra Vista Mall, 1050 Shaw Ave., Clovis, 559-299-0660, www.sierravistamall.com.
10 a.m.
Event: Thanksgiving luncheon
Seniors are invited to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner and live entertainment. Visalia Senior Citizen Center, 310 N. Locust St., Visalia, 559-713-4365, $5.
7-9 p.m.
Event: Friendsgiving potluck
Movie screening, craft beer and potluck-style dinner. Last names A-M are asked to bring main dishes and last names N-Z are asked to bring side dishes. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/573914572951197.
5-10 p.m.
Community: Homeless Thanksgiving Dinner
Join Fresno/Calwa Community Outreach Services and The Bread of Life Ministries to help provide a free hot turkey dinner to the local homeless community. Donations of food and paper products are needed and volunteers are welcome. Roeding Park, 890 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, 559-271-4965, 559-283-1869.
3:15-6:30 p.m.
