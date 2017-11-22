5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Nov. 22 | Thanksgiving celebrations kick off

Marissa Sipe, left, 14, a member of the Rebellion Youth Group from Yosemite Lakes Park Community Church, helps to take plates of hot food to the homeless and needy in 2016 during the traditional day-before-Thanksgiving event at the eucalyptus grove at Roeding Park. The event, hosted by Bread of Life Ministries, has provided food and clothing for the needy for 30 years. The group feeds the homeless every Wednesday. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com