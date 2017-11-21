The new ‘Animal Crossing’ game arrived a day early. People are freaking out

The much-anticipated video game “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp” is out and fans are more than a little excited.
Made by Nintendo, the app for iOS and Android features players living among a bunch of cute animals doing fun stuff like catching fish, building a camp fire, and hanging out with critters.
It’s remarkably low-key, but has a huge cult following. There’s plenty of harmless, escapist fun, plus it’s free. You can, however, buy special items for more activities.
No wonder its fans are giddy over the app’s release. Check on these Twitter posts:
ANIMAL CROSSING IS FINALLY ON THE APP STORE pic.twitter.com/iXFtnVCehn— Francisco (@dietChola) November 21, 2017
ANIMAL CROSSING IS NOW ON THE APP STORE! RETWEET TO SAVE A LIFE. pic.twitter.com/5nfdloMcZX— monty (@caramelthot) November 21, 2017
MY HAPPY PLACE WOW @animalcrossing bye forever guys pic.twitter.com/T4Wh3Nq6XR— kirstin™ (@kirstin) November 21, 2017
woke up✅— BA$ED COURAGE (@YahBoyCourage) November 21, 2017
hopped on animal crossing✅
risked it all and told my ex that i miss us✅
posted on my bring club penguin back blog✅
alright back to sleep
animal crossing has been released. please respect me and do not contact me for five (5) days minimum— ♀️ (@antichristapril) November 21, 2017
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
