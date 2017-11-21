“Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp” app is now available for download on iOS and Android phones.
The new ‘Animal Crossing’ game arrived a day early. People are freaking out

By Robert Rodriguez

brodriguez@fresnobee.com

November 21, 2017 12:15 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

The much-anticipated video game “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp” is out and fans are more than a little excited.

Made by Nintendo, the app for iOS and Android features players living among a bunch of cute animals doing fun stuff like catching fish, building a camp fire, and hanging out with critters.

It’s remarkably low-key, but has a huge cult following. There’s plenty of harmless, escapist fun, plus it’s free. You can, however, buy special items for more activities.

No wonder its fans are giddy over the app’s release. Check on these Twitter posts:

