Entertainment

5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Nov. 21 | Turkey drive, jazz & strokes

November 21, 2017 01:12 AM

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Music: Jazz at the Library

Join Jazz Fresno and Thomas Lake and the Viper City Brass Band for a rundown on the history of brass bands, their place in music history and their historical relevance. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-3135, www.jazzfresno.org.

7 p.m.

Music: Symphonic Band Concert

The Fresno Pacific University band performs with students from Firebaugh High School. Butler Church, 4884 E. Butler Ave., Fresno, 559-453-2267, $5.

7:30 p.m.

Community: Turkey Drive

Catholic Charities and KSEE 24 team up for the eighth annual turkey drive to help feed hungry families in the community this Thanksgiving holiday. Drop off turkeys at two locations: 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the KSEE 24 studios, 5035 E. McKinley Ave. or 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Catholic Charities, 149 Fulton St. 559-237-0851, www.facebook.com/events/794774770707466.

Community: Stroke group meeting

Learn what increases your risk for stroke and how you can prevent it, including holiday stresses and coping techniques. Community Regional Medical Center, 2823 Fresno St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/144121319469400.

6-7:30 p.m.

Event: #OptOutside

Find various ways to reconnect and spend more time outdoors. REI, 7810 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-261-4168, www.rei.com/event/optoutside-where-to-play/fresno/189701, free.

6-7:30 p.m.

