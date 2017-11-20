Ex-NFL receiver Terry Glenn dead after Dallas-area wreck

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2003, file photo, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terry Glenn, right, celebrates with fullback Richie Anderson 20) after Glenn caught a pass for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. Officials say former Cowboys receiver Terry Glenn has died following a one-vehicle rollover traffic accident near Dallas that left his fiancée slightly hurt. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office says Glenn died at 12:52 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. The ex-Ohio State standout was 43.