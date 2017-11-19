5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Nov. 19 | Master Chorale, Lessons and Carols & Cars

Sunday, Nov. 19
The program features Bible readings, choirs and congregational singing based on a Church of England service first performed in 1918 at King’s College, Cambridge University. First Presbyterian Church, 1540 M St., Fresno, 559-453-2267, $10.
3 and 7 p.m.
Never miss a local story.
Music: Fresno Master Chorale Fall Concert
“Remembrance and Healing: Executive Order 9066 and the incarceration of ethnic Japanese in America” honors the the historical event that occurred 75 years ago with Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” and Dan Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living.” Shaghoian Concert Hall, 2770 E. International Ave., Fresno, 559-709-6245, www.fresnocommunitychorus.org, $25.
2:30 p.m.
Community: Preparing for the John Muir Trail
Find out from expert staff what gear, clothing and other essentials are needed for a weekend trip or a complete hike through the JMT or other long-distance trail. REI, 7810 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-261-4168, www.rei.com/event/preparing-for-the-john-muir-trail/fresno/188224, free.
2-3:30 p.m.
Event: Central California Auto Show
Your last chance to check out the 2017 auto show, featuring the latest technology in cars, trucks, SUVs and crossovers, and your opportunity to test drive selected models. Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center, 848 M St., Fresno, fresnoclovisautoshow.com, free.
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Event: International Culture Night
The student-run event has been a part of Fresno State tradition for over 30 years and celebrates unity in diversity, the importance of embracing all cultures, and will include a fashion show and cultural performances. Fresno State Satellite Student Union, 2485 E. San Ramon Ave., Fresno, 559-477-9304, www.facebook.com/events/139317273367987, free.
5:30-8 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments