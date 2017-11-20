Fresno State volleyball seniors seniors Jacqueline Hutcheson and Lauren Torres play their last home match tonight.
Entertainment

5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Nov. 20 | Transgender Day of Remembrance

November 20, 2017 01:50 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Monday, Nov. 20

Community: Band Spectacular

Featuring Fresno State’s Wind Orchestra, Jazz Orchestra and Bulldog Marching Band. Fresno State, Concert Hall, 2380 E. Keats Ave., www.facebook.com/events/191064534797825, $15, $10 seniors, $5 students.

8 p.m.

Event: Women’s volleyball

The Fresno State Bulldogs take on UNLV in the last regular-season match. It’s the last match of their career for seniors Jacqueline Hutcheson and Lauren Torres. As part of a promotion, fans can win tickets to Saturday’s Fresno State-Boise State football game at Bulldog Stadium. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.savemartcenter.com, $7.

6 p.m.

Event: Transgender Day of Remembrance

The community event will remember and honor the lives of transgender individuals who have been lost to violence and suicide. Fresno State, North Gym 118, 5241 N. Maple Ave., Fresno, 559-278-4435, www.facebook.com/events/1984464435101154, parking code: 629843.

6-8:30 p.m.

Event: Doggie Dental Day

Call for an appointment to keep your dog safe and healthy with veterinarian-supervised, no-anesthesia canine teeth cleaning. Central Bark, 6039 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, 559-432-7877, www.facebook.com/events/859005830925923.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Music: String Quartet Concert

The university’s string ensemble performs. Fresno Pacific University, McDonald Hall Atrium, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, 559-453-2267, $5.

7:30 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

