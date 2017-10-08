Cole Escovedo
Latest from Valley authors, from MMA fighter Cole Escovedo autobiography to self-help

Fresno Bee Staff

October 08, 2017 4:17 AM

book cover

Through the Cage Door

Author: Cole Escovedo, Fresno

Description: Despite losing his father to prison when he was just 12 years old and spending his teen years dealing drugs and getting kicked out of school, Cole Escovedo became the WEC’s inaugural featherweight champion. But right in the middle of his stellar career Cole was paralyzed from a horrible and mysterious infection that came within hours of killing him. (Amazon)

238 pages, $11.99, fblinks.com/escovedo

whispers in the wind

Whispers in the Wind

Author: Veronica Giolli, Fresno

Description: Devastated by news her best friend committed suicide, fraud investigator Sunny Davis returns to her childhood home, an Indian reservation in Nevada. Back into the beliefs, customs and spirits, all is not as it appears. Are dark forces waiting for her? Did she really know her friend? She is put in danger as she is close to unraveling the riddle. Can she get the spirit world to cooperate? It is a powerful portrait of grief, fear, and courage. (Amazon)

300 pages, $15 fblinks.com/giolli

De-Escalate: How to Calm an Angry Person in 90 Seconds or Less

Author: Douglas E. Noll, Clovis

Description: Discover how to successfully and efficiently calm an angry person or diffuse a volatile situation with this peacekeeping method by self-described “lawyer turned peacemaker” Douglas E. Noll. (Amazon)

256 pages, $11 fblinks.com/noll

Are you a recently published author who currently lives in the central San Joaquin Valley? Submit a synopsis of your book and a jpeg of the bookjacket by email to features@fresnobee.com (put “Valley author” in the subject field).

