Entertainment

5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Sept. 24 | Janet Jackson, chamber music and antiques

September 24, 2017 1:31 AM

Sunday, Sept. 24

Concert: Janet Jackson

The R&B and pop superstar’s “State of the World” tour kicked off Sept. 7 and will take the icon to 56 cities over the next four months. Hear hits from the chart-topping “Unbreakable” album. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com, $29.50-$125.

8 p.m.

Music: Chamber Music Concert

The ninth annual concert features musicians performing a variety of pieces by Bach, Mozart, Brahms and many others. Proceeds will benefit the church’s Casavant Pipe Organ fund. First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-227-8489, free-will offering.

3 p.m.

Event: Antiques and Collectibles Fair

Browse the streets of downtown Clovis and check out unique treasures and DIY project ideas from over 80 vendors and get appraisals on family heirlooms. Old Town Clovis, 559-454-9400, www.oldtownclovis.org.

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Music: Moment Musical Sunday Serenade Concert

Enjoy an afternoon with the classical chamber music ensemble. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 50 E. Santa Ana Ave., Fresno, 559-299-3228, $10 or $20 per family.

3 p.m.

Event: 2017 Fall Festival

Join the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia for a screening of “Norka: The Passage of Time,” a film about the way of life for Germans in Norka in the 1920s. Lunch will be provided. TorNino’s Banquets, 5080 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-229-8287, .

4 p.m.

