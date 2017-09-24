5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Sept. 24 | Janet Jackson, chamber music and antiques

Sunday, Sept. 24
Concert: Janet Jackson
The R&B and pop superstar’s “State of the World” tour kicked off Sept. 7 and will take the icon to 56 cities over the next four months. Hear hits from the chart-topping “Unbreakable” album. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com, $29.50-$125.
8 p.m.
Music: Chamber Music Concert
The ninth annual concert features musicians performing a variety of pieces by Bach, Mozart, Brahms and many others. Proceeds will benefit the church’s Casavant Pipe Organ fund. First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-227-8489, free-will offering.
3 p.m.
Browse the streets of downtown Clovis and check out unique treasures and DIY project ideas from over 80 vendors and get appraisals on family heirlooms. Old Town Clovis, 559-454-9400, www.oldtownclovis.org.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Enjoy an afternoon with the classical chamber music ensemble. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 50 E. Santa Ana Ave., Fresno, 559-299-3228, $10 or $20 per family.
3 p.m.
Event: 2017 Fall Festival
Join the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia for a screening of “Norka: The Passage of Time,” a film about the way of life for Germans in Norka in the 1920s. Lunch will be provided. TorNino’s Banquets, 5080 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-229-8287, .
4 p.m.
