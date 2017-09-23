Gregor Ross and the 4 Horsemen take the stage tonight at Fulton 55.
Entertainment

Five Things To Do Today, Saturday, Sept. 23 | Koi show, scavenger hunt & Clovis pride

September 23, 2017 1:07 AM

Saturday, Sept. 23

Music: Gregor Ross and the 4 Horsemen

The country singer and songwriter from Caruthers is a welder by day and music star by night. The Elk Skin Rug Band will also perform. Fulton 55, 845 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $10-$12.

8:30 p.m.

Event: Central California Koi Society Show

Learn all about koi fish and ponds during the two-day show featuring a koi competition and judging, pond and koi vendors, raffles, silent auction and more. Fig Garden Village, 5082 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, 559-970-8508, www.cencalkoi.com, free.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Event: Scavenger Hunt

Gather a team of four or less for the citywide scavenger hunt for all ages. Prizes will be given to each member of the winning team. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Co., 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.eventbrite.com/e/the-return-of-the-hunt-year-3-tickets-37728905171, $10.

Noon-4 p.m.

Event: Clovis Night Out

Join other Clovis residents for a night of live music, bounce houses for the kids, food and boutique vendors and emergency vehicle displays. The evening will end with a fireworks show. Sierra Meadows Park, 101 N. Temperance Ave., Clovis, www.facebook.com/events/1395933820464769.

4-9 p.m.

Event: Garden Basics and Beyond

Join Fresno County Master Gardeners for a refresher course on soils, climate, sun and shade, planting and pruning to get your garden in top shape. Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-456-4151, ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno, free.

9:30-11 a.m.

