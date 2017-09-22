Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Sept. 22 | Murder mystery, zoo at night and more

Friday, Sept. 22
Concert: Dave Mason
The guitar legend has played with Paul McCartney, George Harrison, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton, to name a few. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 as a founding member of Traffic. Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin St., Hanford, 559-584-7423, www.foxhanford.com, $35-$65.
8 p.m.
Event: ‘Dial M for Murder’
This murder mystery based on the 1954 Alfred Hitchcock film follows Tony Wendice, who marries his wife for her money and plans to murder her for it also. He bribes a former classmate to do the dirty work while giving him the perfect alibi. Golden Chain Theatre, 42130 Highway 41, Oakhurst, 559-683-7112, www.goldenchaintheatre.org, $8-$15.
7 p.m.
Music: Nights in the Plaza
Luz Maria pays tribute to the Queen of Tejano, Mexican singer Selena. Arte Americas, 1630 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-266-2623, www.arteamericas.org, $12, $5 ages 3-9.
8 p.m.
Event: Safari Night
Enjoy hors d’oeuvre stations throughout the zoo, cocktails, live music, casino games and much more. Fresno Chaffee Zoo, 894 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, 559-498-5910, fresnochaffeezoo.org/event/safari-night.
6 p.m.-midnight
At its every-Friday film screening, CineCulture honors International Day of Peace (it was Thursday) with a film about a man’s quest to memorialize 12 American POWs killed in the 1945 Hiroshima bombing. Peters Educational Center, 5010 N. Woodrow Ave., Fresno, cineculture.csufresno.edu, free.
5:30 p.m.
