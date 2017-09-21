5 Things To Do Today, Thursday, Sept. 21 | Pomegranate exhibit opens, tacos & Motown

Thursday, Sept. 21
Event: ‘All Things Pomegranate’
It’s the opening reception for the exhibit by Rubik Kocharian, an Armenian-American artist who migrated to the United States in 1974. He dedicates this exhibition to celebrate the independence of Armenia from the then-Soviet Union. The exhibit continues through Dec. 21. Armenian Museum of Fresno, 550 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-224-1001, www.armof.org.
7-9 p.m.
Event: Tacos, Brews & Jams
Get your taco fix with choices from TS Catering, Los Toritos and Tacos Nevarez and enjoy live music by Indosurf and Neon Accents. Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co., 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/393127834423750.
5-10 p.m.
This controversial topic discusses the distinction between history and heritage and includes a Q&A on the history of Confederate monuments and how current events have impacted the way they are viewed. Fresno City College Old Administration Building, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-442-4600, free.
7-8:30 p.m.
Music: Motown Night
The monthly event is at its new venue and features two rooms spinning R&B, soul and funk with a live performance by The Experience. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $5.
8 p.m.
Event: Wine Walk
Sample wines from more than 20 California wineries, six craft breweries and enjoy food from restaurants located in the shopping center. Proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity in Fresno County. Fig Garden Village, 790 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2993354, $33.
5-8 p.m.
