This week’s top entertainment – Janet Jackson, WWE Live & an evening with Scott Kelly

The weekend is just beginning in the central San Joaquin Valley and we have some suggestions to keep you and the family entertained.
Here are seven things you won’t want to miss.
Janet Jackson – As the youngest of the Jackson children, Janet emerged from the shadows of her older brothers, The Jackson Five, to become one of the biggest female pop and R&B stars of the 1980s and 1990s. Her “State of the World Tour” features hits from her “Unbreakable” album, soon-to-be released tracks and, of course, many of the hits from throughout her decades-long career. Details: 8 p.m. Sunday. Save Mart Center. $29.50-$125. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.
A Town Hall Evening with Scott Kelly – Astronaut Scott Kelly holds the American record for the longest number of consecutive days in outer space at a whopping 382. He has flown on four space missions, served 29 years in the Navy (he retired at the rank of captain) and been awarded 14 medals for distinguished service. Captain Kelly discusses the qualities of leadership and teamwork needed to reach big goals. Details: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Saroyan Theatre. $130 VIP reception and lecture or $40 lecture only. 559-444-2180. valleytownhall.com/speakers/scott-kelly-profile.
An Evening with Paula Poundstone – Hot off the heels of her newly released book, “The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness,” the stand-up comic, author and actor is also host of her own podcast on NPR titled “Live from the Poundstone Institute,” with weekly episodes taped in front of a live audience. Details: 8 p.m. Thursday. Tower Theatre. $39.50-$49.50. 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com.
Reel Pride – Things kick into full swing this weekend at the 28th annual gay and lesbian film festival, making it one of the oldest LGBTQ film festivals in the country. The five-day event that started Wednesday draws thousands of attendees, filmmakers and stars of international films, documentaries and short stories. Films will be screened Friday beginning at 5:30 p.m. through 5:15 p.m. Sunday at Tower Theatre and Vista Theater in the Tower District. An after-party will be held at Club Legends following the Saturday night screening of “Cherry Pop,” about a night in the life of the local drag scene. Details: $10, reelpride.com.
WWE Live – You can’t see him but he’ll be there. The legion of followers dubbed “Cenation” will be out to see superstar John Cena, the face of the WWE, step in the ring to face Bray Wyatt. The night also features a matchup between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. The night’s Battle Royal eliminates wrestler after wrestler until one winner is left, who will then take on The Miz and Maryse. Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Save Mart Center. $18-$103. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.
‘Dolores’ premiere – Peter Bratt directed the award-winning documentary, “Dolores,” about the life of Dolores Huerta, an activist and feminist who co-founded the first farm workers union with Cesar Chavez. The film’s Valley premiere is Friday at Maya Fresno 16 and is an interweaving of archival footage and interviews with Huerta and her peers. Join Huerta and staff of the Dolores Huerta Foundation during a reception Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Marie Callender’s Restaurant and Bakery on Cedar and Shaw avenues. Tickets for the reception begin at $10 and proceeds will benefit the DHF. She will also host a Q&A at Maya Frseno 16 following the 6 p.m. Monday showing. Details: www.eventbrite.com/e/fresno-celebration-of-dolores-the-movie-with-dolores-huerta-tickets-37353921585, mayacinemas.com/movies/dolores.
CoyoteFest – The small town of Coulterville, 20 miles northwest of Mariposa, celebrates the 32nd annual coyote howl contest in the downtown streets lined with classic cars, hot rods and more. Enjoy a Peddler’s Alley with vintage and craft booths, food booths, kids activities, pony rides, Native American Indian village with storytelling, a horseshoe contest and live entertainment by the Coyote Hill Band with a special performance by the Don Pedro Line Dancers. Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Coulterville Historic District. Free. 209-878-3015, www.coyotefest.org.
