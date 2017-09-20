Pat Hunter and Janice Stevens will discuss their artistic and literary journey during a talk tonight in Fresno.
Pat Hunter and Janice Stevens will discuss their artistic and literary journey during a talk tonight in Fresno.
Pat Hunter and Janice Stevens will discuss their artistic and literary journey during a talk tonight in Fresno.

Entertainment

5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Sept. 20 | Winter veggies and American Indian Day

September 20, 2017 1:37 AM

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Event: Author Talk – An Artist and a Writer Travel Highway 1 South

Pat Hunter and Janice Stevens will discuss their artistic and literary journey along the popular California highway. Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.

6-7 p.m.

Event: Nate’s Silent Movie screening of ‘The Oyster Princess’

Catch a screening of the 1919 German grotesque comedy about an American millionaire’s spoiled daughter’s marriage that does not go as planned. With live piano music. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/117072672303897.

8 p.m.

Event: California Ocean – Its Coastal Ecology

Join the Tehipite Chapter of the Sierra Club and Fresno State oceanography and geology professor Mathieu Richaud as he discusses the habitat under the surface. UC Center, 550 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, sierraclub.org/tehipite, free.

7-8:30 p.m.

Event: Growing Winter Vegetables

It may seem like summer is still lingering but it’s not too early to look ahead. Learn the best time to grow vegetables from seeds and small transplants. Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-456-4151, ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno, free.

9:30-11 a.m.

Event: California American Indian Day Celebration

Enjoy live music by Brulé, The Sampson Brothers, Gary Farmer and Eddie Spears. There will be food booths and exhibits. Table Mountain Casino, 8184 Table Mountain Road, Friant, 559-822-7777, www.tmcasino.com, free.

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

After 50 years, portions of Fulton Street are open to traffic. Here's what it's like.

After 50 years, portions of Fulton Street are open to traffic. Here's what it's like. 1:09

After 50 years, portions of Fulton Street are open to traffic. Here's what it's like.

This 20-year-old intern has a power-supply solution worth nearly half a million dollars 2:56

This 20-year-old intern has a power-supply solution worth nearly half a million dollars
Watch this actor sing while blindfolded and on roller skates 2:51

Watch this actor sing while blindfolded and on roller skates

View More Video