5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Sept. 20 | Winter veggies and American Indian Day

Wednesday, Sept. 20
Pat Hunter and Janice Stevens will discuss their artistic and literary journey along the popular California highway. Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.
6-7 p.m.
Catch a screening of the 1919 German grotesque comedy about an American millionaire’s spoiled daughter’s marriage that does not go as planned. With live piano music. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/117072672303897.
8 p.m.
Join the Tehipite Chapter of the Sierra Club and Fresno State oceanography and geology professor Mathieu Richaud as he discusses the habitat under the surface. UC Center, 550 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, sierraclub.org/tehipite, free.
7-8:30 p.m.
Event: Growing Winter Vegetables
It may seem like summer is still lingering but it’s not too early to look ahead. Learn the best time to grow vegetables from seeds and small transplants. Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-456-4151, ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno, free.
9:30-11 a.m.
Enjoy live music by Brulé, The Sampson Brothers, Gary Farmer and Eddie Spears. There will be food booths and exhibits. Table Mountain Casino, 8184 Table Mountain Road, Friant, 559-822-7777, www.tmcasino.com, free.
11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
