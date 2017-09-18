FILE- In this April 18, 2017, file photo, James Cromwell attends the special screening of "The Promise" at The Paris Theatre in New York. Cromwell has been charged with trespassing for interrupting and denouncing an Orca show at SeaWorld in San Diego. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday, Sept. 18, that the misdemeanor charge could mean 90 days in jail or a fine up to $400.
FILE- In this April 18, 2017, file photo, James Cromwell attends the special screening of "The Promise" at The Paris Theatre in New York. Cromwell has been charged with trespassing for interrupting and denouncing an Orca show at SeaWorld in San Diego. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday, Sept. 18, that the misdemeanor charge could mean 90 days in jail or a fine up to $400. Photo by Christopher Smith
FILE- In this April 18, 2017, file photo, James Cromwell attends the special screening of "The Promise" at The Paris Theatre in New York. Cromwell has been charged with trespassing for interrupting and denouncing an Orca show at SeaWorld in San Diego. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday, Sept. 18, that the misdemeanor charge could mean 90 days in jail or a fine up to $400. Photo by Christopher Smith

Entertainment

'Babe' actor James Cromwell charged in SeaWorld protest

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 9:33 PM

SAN DIEGO

Actor James Cromwell has been charged with trespassing for interrupting and denouncing an orca show at SeaWorld in San Diego.

The San Diego Union-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2f6PZ23 ) reported Monday that the misdemeanor charge could mean 90 days in jail or a fine up to $400.

Cromwell, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role as the farmer in "Babe," has previously said he would serve jail time rather than pay fines. A late message left for his representatives wasn't immediately returned.

He was wearing a "SeaWorld Sucks" T-shirt when he and six other activists stood up in front of the "Orca Encounter" show at SeaWorld on July 24.

Cromwell told park visitors through a megaphone that SeaWorld was condemning the orcas to premature deaths. The protesters were forcibly removed by security.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

This 20-year-old intern has a power-supply solution worth nearly half a million dollars

This 20-year-old intern has a power-supply solution worth nearly half a million dollars 2:56

This 20-year-old intern has a power-supply solution worth nearly half a million dollars
Watch this actor sing while blindfolded and on roller skates 2:51

Watch this actor sing while blindfolded and on roller skates
Taylor Swift's transformation from country princess to pop queen 1:07

Taylor Swift's transformation from country princess to pop queen

View More Video