5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Sept. 19 | The History of the Jazz Crusaders

Tuesday, Sept. 19
Music: Jazz at the Library
Les Nunes put together an all-star band to pay tribute to the nearly 40 year history of the Crusaders, a jazz band from the 1970s in Los Angeles. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-3136, www.jazzfresno.org/index.php/jazz-the-library.
7-8 p.m.
Eevnt: Yoga class
Relax and refresh in an all-levels yoga class. Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, free.
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Community: Christian college fair
Parents and students can get information on over 30 Christina colleges including Fresno Pacific University and Azusa Pacific. Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, myblueprintstory.com.
6-8 p.m.
Event: Women’s Wild Crafting
Make your own outdoor safety kit, including 10 essentials like sunscreen and first aide, using a mint tin. REI, 7810 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-261-4168, www.rei.com/events/womens-wild-crafting/fresno/173643, free.
6-8 p.m.
Community: Resource family approval orientation
Learn what it takes to provide shelter to children who have been removed from their homes because of abuse, neglect or abandonment, or because their parents are ill or incarcerated. Tulare County Professional Development Center, 4031 W. Noble Ave., Visalia, 559-623-0581.
6-9 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
