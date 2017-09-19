The 1970s Los Angeles-based jazz band Crusaders. An all-star ensemble will pay tribute to the band tonight in Fresno.
Entertainment

5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Sept. 19 | The History of the Jazz Crusaders

September 19, 2017 1:28 AM

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Music: Jazz at the Library

Les Nunes put together an all-star band to pay tribute to the nearly 40 year history of the Crusaders, a jazz band from the 1970s in Los Angeles. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-3136, www.jazzfresno.org/index.php/jazz-the-library.

7-8 p.m.

Eevnt: Yoga class

Relax and refresh in an all-levels yoga class. Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, free.

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Community: Christian college fair

Parents and students can get information on over 30 Christina colleges including Fresno Pacific University and Azusa Pacific. Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, myblueprintstory.com.

6-8 p.m.

Event: Women’s Wild Crafting

Make your own outdoor safety kit, including 10 essentials like sunscreen and first aide, using a mint tin. REI, 7810 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-261-4168, www.rei.com/events/womens-wild-crafting/fresno/173643, free.

6-8 p.m.

Community: Resource family approval orientation

Learn what it takes to provide shelter to children who have been removed from their homes because of abuse, neglect or abandonment, or because their parents are ill or incarcerated. Tulare County Professional Development Center, 4031 W. Noble Ave., Visalia, 559-623-0581.

6-9 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

