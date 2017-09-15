Tessa Brooks (middle, right) is a social media star with more than 4 million followers on Instagram alone. The Fresno native was a special guest on ESPN 940 AM’s high school sports show, partly because he step dad is Nick “The Pagmeter” Papagni and he hosts the show.
Entertainment

Find out why Team 10 star and Instagram model Tessa Brooks was on Fresno’s ESPN 940

By Bryant-Jon Anteola and Anthony Galaviz

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

September 15, 2017 8:23 PM

Arguably the most famous person from the Fresno area made a radio appearance on ESPN 940 AM on Friday.

And if you’re older than 18, you probably haven’t even heard of her.

But based on social media followers, Fresno native Tessa Brooks just might have everyone from the central San Joaquin Valley beat – even if you combined everyone else’s followers compared to hers.

Brooks, an Internet influencer who’s considered the ninth most popular Youtube star, has 4 million followers on Instagram.

The 18-year-old has 2.7 million subscribers to her Youtube channel, plus 559,000 followers on Twitter and 85,000 on her official Facebook page.

What is Brooks’ claim to fame?

And why was she on a Fresno-area high school sports show Friday night?

Brooks is a skilled dancer who previously has served as a backup dancer to pop stars Britney Spears and Bobby Brown. She also appeared on Radio Disney’s Next BIG Thing.

She’s been dancing since a young age, including while attending Fort Washington Elementary, Granite Ridge Intermediate and Clovis North (through her first three years of high school before getting home-schooled).

Her big break came a couple of years ago after appearing in a Coca-Cola commercial

Brooks also can be seen in several funny skits on Youtube, including one where she teaches the mom of fellow Team 10 star Jake Paul how to twerk.

As for the appearance on AM 940? Brooks was in town for a family function, and her stepfather is Nick “the Pagmeter” Papagni, who hosts the station’s high school sports show every Friday during football season.

Papagni tweeted that it was Brooks’ first radio interview.

After it was announced that Brooks would be appearing, roughly 30 girls appeared at the show’s broadcast location at Fashion Fair just to meet her.

“Her popularity has been booming,” Pagagni said. “I had to get her on the show.”

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

