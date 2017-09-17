Celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day today at Manchester Center.
Entertainment

5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Sept. 17 | Guitars, pianos and Mexican independence

September 17, 2017 1:27 AM

Sunday, Sept. 17

Concert: International Guitar Duo

Richard Smith has established himself as a veteran of the contemporary music world and he performs with Sicilian virtuoso guitarist Francesco Buzzurro. Tower Theatre Lounge, 805 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $27-$47.

7 p.m.

Event: Vietnam Live: A Bridge to Understanding

Catch a screening of Ken Burns’ film ‘The Vietnam War’ with panel discussions and learn about veteran and family resources available to the community. Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-266-1800, ext. 270, valleypbs.org/storiesofservice.

4-7 p.m.

Music: Keyboard Concert with Mauricio Náder

The Mexican pianist will play pieces by Carrasco, Chavez, Castro and many others as part of the Philip Lorenz Memorial Keyboard Concert Series. Fresno State, Concert Hall, 2380 E. Keats Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2337, www.keyboardconcerts.com, $25, $18 seniors, $5 students.

3 p.m.

Event: Fiestas Patrias

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with an afternoon of food and music featuring a performance by Regulo Caro. Manchester Center, 1901 E. Shields Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/169966180239578.

Noon-7 p.m.

Music: ALTA Piano Quartet

Pianists Aarne Kela, Linda Erlenheim, Tina Carter and Arlene Steffen perform quartets, trios, duos and duets of Rachmaninoff, Milhaud, Sideris and others.. Butler Church, 4884 E. Butler Ave., Fresno, 559-453-2267, www.facebook.com/events/536596540057083, $15, $10 seniors, $5 students.

4 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

