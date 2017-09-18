5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Sept. 18 | Flamenco, comedy and an art show

Monday, Sept. 18
Concert: Benise – Spanish Nights
The guitar virtuoso will take the audience on a journey through Spanish flamenco, Cuban salsa, Brazilian samba, Argentine tango, Indian Bollywood, Parisian waltz and exotic African drumming. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $29.50-$95.50.
7:30 p.m.
The comic is also an actress and writer known for her spoof YouTube videos. Grogg’s Irish Pub, 1225 N. Willow Ave., Fresno, 559-416-9120, www.eventbrite.com/e/just-the-tips-headlining-nicole-aimee-schreiber-open-mic-comedy-show-tickets-37864446579, free.
7:30-9:30 p.m.
Community: Alex Gallardo Rooker meet and greet
The vice chair for the California Democratic party will speak on the power of Latinas in today’s politics. Yosemite Falls Cafe, 4020 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/864764320348541.
6:30-8 p.m.
Event: Tropical Monday
It’s the second-to-last installment of the summer salsa dance series that includes merengue, bachata and cumbia. River Park, 220 Paseo del Centro, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/476865399351808.
7:30 p.m.
Event: ‘Ambiguous’ artshow
The artwork by Russell Johnston features paintings open to the viewer’s interpretation using intense color and playful nature. The exhibit continues through Sept. 29. Studio 74, 1274 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-908-0658, www.studio-74.org.
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments